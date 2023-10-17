Vince McMahon removed from WWE creative as Ari Emanuel hands over full rein to Triple H

According to some reports by Wrestling Observer Radio, the new owner of WWE, and TKO’s CEO Ari Emanuel has made his decision. This involves taking away Vince McMahon's WWE creative control. This now gives Triple H the whole control over WWE’s creatives. Triple H was announced as head of creatives after McMahon was off duty. He came back after TKO took over the company. He was heavily involved in the creative inputs.

McMahon retired from WWE this summer due to the investigation conducted on paying millions of dollars money to women. He was also alligated for misconduct so he was forced to strip down his positions later. However, he sold the company the same year to Ari Emanuel, founder and CEO of Endeavor Group.

Emanuel then merged WWE and UFC, listing them under the title TKO for the stock market. McMahon was positioned as the executive chairman of the TKO. Emanuel recently discussed the possible reason behind the fall in TKO’s holdings.

Drew McIntyre turns his heel slowly and hints his old theme to return

Drew McIntyre currently challenged Seth Rollins they are booked to face each other on the grand stage of Crown Jewel 2023, on November 11th. Drew was last in the major title picture against Roman Reigns for Clash at the Castle, he lost in a very close contest.

Mclntyre is now shifting towards his heel turn. Every episode of Raw there are some shifts and teases we are glimpsing in his character. In today’s episode, Red Brand McIntyre came face to face with the world heavyweight champion and later tweeted a part of that segment and wrote lyrics of the old theme song he tweeted. “ Out of time So say goodbye What is yours Now is mine." With this, Drew has cleared his intentions on winning the championship buffs are speculating his heel turn him on the edge, He can also make his entrance with his old popular theme song.

