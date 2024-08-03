Vince McMahon Said ‘Inappropriate’ Things; WWE Announcer Opens Up on Beef: ‘Being a Puppet for Vince’

Vince McMahon and his negative tales from WWE won’t stop anytime soon. The former WWE Chairman’s aggressive nature was always problematic for the people around him. However, none spoke about it.

But now as he is gone, the same people who once brushed those things under the carpet have started speaking on it. WWE commentator or perhaps, the voice of WWE, Michael Cole is one of them.

Cole has been around 24 years and has shared the desk with likes of great legends like Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, and Tazz. Jim Ross was one of the other commentators who had serious issues with Vince McMahon and their story is well-known. Cole on the other hand always kept quiet about it and has opened his mouth about his former boss after 24 years.

What did Michael Cole say?

While speaking with Curtis for The Ringer, Cole said that Vince McMahon did cross the line a number of times, and he even confronted McMahon about it. “I’m not going to lie. There have been times when he has said things to me that were inappropriate. I would go back to Gorilla after the show and get in his face and tell him, ‘That was bullshit.’ He respected that I did that,” he said.

He said that a lot of people thought he was a puppet of Vince, which he said “might somewhat be true.” However, Cole defended his actions saying that he had a family to feed and make himself a good living.

“Listen, I’m not a rebel. I’m here to make money and take care of my family and provide myself a good living. And when your boss asks you to do something, you do it,”

However, Cole revealed that he started doing his kind of work ever since Triple H’s era started. He said that he’s been playing the real self for the last three years.

What did Michael Cole say about the Triple H era?

Cole said that the personality, the WWE fans are hearing now is the real Cole. “The first 24 years, Michael Cole was out here. I was playing a broadcaster. The last three years, Sean Coulthard [Cole’s real name], … that’s who you’re seeing,” he said.

He revealed that his real personality is sarcastic and bombastic, and he’s playing the real self in the past three years in WWE as an announcer. It was also revealed during the interview by Curtis that Cole recently signed a new WWE contract, which will keep him in the company for “foreseeable future.”

Cole started his career in journalism in 1988 for CBS Radio and was hired by WWF in 1997. Since then he has performed multiple commentary roles across his two-decade-long WWE career.

