Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit Put On Hold By Accuser Janel Grant After Government Gets Involved

There’s a twist in Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit. Janel Grant, the former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against the former WWE boss, and his cohort, John Laurinaitis, has agreed to pause the lawsuit for six months at the request of the Justice Department.

The pause doesn’t mean that Vince McMahon is exonerated from the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit, but it does mean that the federal department will conduct its own investigation into the case now.



What has Janel Grant’s legal team said?

In a statement to the New York Post, Janel Grant’s counsel, Ann Callis, confirmed that her client has agreed to pause the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. "Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE, and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps," she wrote.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon's legal team has denied the trafficking allegations. In a statement to the New York Post, McMahon's legal team said that they are confident that the evidence will prove that Ms Grant's allegations are false.

“We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend,” McMahon’s lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, told The New York Post.

A court filing on Thursday also revealed that Sarah Mortazavi, an assistant US attorney based in Manhattan, has joined the federal investigation against Vince McMahon.

A brief on the sexual trafficking lawsuit

Janel Grant, who worked in WWE from March 2019 till 2022, filed a bombshell lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing the wrestling mogul of sexually trafficking her to other men in the company.

Grant accused McMahon of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions at the WWE premises and also sending her to his man, John Laurinaitis’s hotel room, on multiple occasions. Grant alleged that McMahon used her as a sexual object to get his business deals done. However, McMahon, in his defense, alleged that Grant was in a relationship with him during their physical encounters.

He had, through his counsel, submitted to the court that Janel Grant was a willful participant in the sexual relationship with him. He said that Grant would sneak into his penthouse apartment late at night before returning to her place in the same building.

McMahon also alleged that Grant wrote him several love letters and was also planning a future with him. The lawsuit brought enormous shame on the former WWE Chairman, who not only had to resign as the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group holdings, he also had to disappear completely from WWE shows, to prevent the backlash on the product.

