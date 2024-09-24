Vince McMahon Slams Netflix Docuseries Makers for Using Editing Tricks To ‘Distort Viewers Perception’

Vince McMahon has finally spoken up after being tight-lipped for nearly 9 months. The former WWE Chairman had disappeared from public gaze when an ex-employee of his company, Janel Grant, filed a sexual trafficking lawsuit against the business tycoon.

It took a Netflix docuseries to bring Vince McMahon out of his cocoon. The docuseries is slated to release on September 25, 2024. Reacting to the same, Vince McMahon has slammed the makers for using editing tricks to distort the viewers' perception and set up a deceptive narrative against him.

McMahon posted an official statement right before the docuseries' release, slamming the Netflix makers for trying to show him in a bad light. He said that he doesn’t regret participating in the show and rather blames the producers for conflating his character, saying that the titles and promos make this evident.

“Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the “Mr. McMahon” character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident,” McMahon said.

He continued, “A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out-of-context footage and dated soundbites, etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative." He went on to say, "In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, “Mr. McMahon”.”

The former WWE Chairman has urged the people to keep an open mind while watching the series and remember that there are two sides to a story.

The documentary is believed by many to drill the last nail in the coffin of Vince McMahon. The business tycoon has already received immense backlash from the WWE fans for his predatory practices with his female employees, which many believe have been persistent for decades. Vince McMahon has previously also been accused of numerous sexual offenses that had been brushed under the carpet.

However, he might not be able to walk away scott-free from this lawsuit. Let's see what new comes out of his Netflix docuseries.