Vince McMahon viral meme: What was the WWE founder actually crying about?

It seems like the emotional moment featuring former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has resurfaced and is gaining traction on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter as a meme. The video, originally from 2020, captures McMahon tearing up and signaling to cut the camera during the WWE documentary, The Last Ride Undertaker.

The documentary delves into the life of WWE legend Undertaker, revealing the man behind the character, Mark Calaway. In this particular scene, Vince McMahon gets emotional while discussing his relationship with The Undertaker.

His tearful moment has now become a viral sensation, with people creatively using it in various humorous contexts. Despite its recent surge in popularity, the original clip holds sentimental value as part of the heartfelt moments in The Last Ride Undertaker documentary.

ALSO READ: How many times has Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title?

Undertaker talked about his relationship with boss Vince McMahon

The Undertaker, an iconic figure in WWE, is renowned for his character and the legendary WrestleMania streak that saw its end at WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar defeated him. Initially, Undertaker and Vince McMahon had a boss-employee relationship, but over time, they developed a strong friendship. The Deadman is often regarded as one of Vince McMahon's most loyal superstars.

Speaking to CBS Sports, The Phenom opened up about his bond with Vince McMahon, stating, "You know, we have gone, our relationship has gone on from boss-employee to friends. I mean, he's been like a father figure to me, a brother, a friend.”

Phenom further expressed “I mean, our relationship has kind of grown outside of the realm of WWE. More times than not, when there has to be something just business-wise, it's someone other than Vince that I've discussed it with."

Vince McMahon went on to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame, showcasing the deep respect and camaraderie between the two. Recently, they were spotted together at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match in Riyadh.

ALSO READ: How many times has Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title?