Vince McMahon Wanted To Make Roman Reigns The Next John Cena, Claims Former WWE Champion

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been one of those guys who would hardly reveal his plans to his wrestlers. He kept things close to his chest till the last minute and only opened his cards at the opportune time. However, Vince once stepped away from his conviction and revealed what his plans were regarding a particular wrestler.

He revealed to a former WWE Champion that he has plans to make Roman Reigns the next John Cena. The superstar was none other than Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson). While speaking to former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports, Bryan said that after his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 30, Vince sat him down and revealed that he wanted to plant Reigns as the next Cena of WWE.

In short, McMahon had full-fledged plans to install Reigns as the company's face, a spot that Cena held for nearly a decade from 2005 to 2015.

"Even in WWE, when I won the when I won the World Championship at WrestleMania 30, I wasn't their guy, right? They still had plans as far as, like, 'Okay, we really want to transition to Roman Reigns being the guy.' Vince legitimately sat me down and told me that," Fightful quoted Bryan.

Bryan said Vince laid out his entire plan for the next few months. Vince said they would have a couple of title defenses for Bryan until SummerSlam, but at SummerSlam, he would face Brock Lesnar, who would eventually destroy him, making their plans easy for Roman Reigns.

“At SummerSlam, you'll wrestle Brock Lesner, and he'll destroy you, and then, we'll build up Brock Lesnar for Roman Reigns, and we'll make Roman the next John Cena,” he said.

Bryan then said that he spoke his heart out to Vince McMahon, saying that it was him who wanted to be the next John Cena, but the response Vince gave said it all. “He's just like, 'Oh, I didn't think you even saw that as a possibility for yourself,” Fightful quoted Bryan.

Bryan stated that it was the only time when Vince backtracked with him. He said Vince wanted to tell him that nobody can be John Cena, but he had plans to make Reigns the next Cena.

Speaking for his own character then, the former WWE Champion said that he wasn’t their guy either, and they made him win only because the fans wouldn’t have settled for anything less.

Bryan left WWE in 2021 and joined Tony Khan’s AEW. Tonight, at AEW’s All In PPV at Wembley Stadium, Bryan, who wrestles as Bryan Danielson, will face Swerve Strickland in a career-threatening match. If he wins this one, he has a chance to become the face of the AEW. But will it happen? We’ll find out.

