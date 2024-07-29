Vince McMahon’s Impatience Led to His Abrupt Release in 1994 Reveals WWE Hall of Famer

Everybody who has worked closely with Vince McMahon has interesting and bizarre stories about the former chairman of the WWE. And the former voice of Monday Night Raw, Jim Ross, knows firsthand how impatient and decisive Vince McMahon was during his era in WWE.

Although Jim Ross spent several years in WWE and is viewed as a revered veteran in the wrestling industry, his relationship with McMahon was often turbulent. That said, Jim Ross recently painted a picture of how impatient Vince McMahon got with him when Ross was dealing with a health crisis.

Jim Ross reveals Vince McMahon abruptly terminated his contract in 1994

Jim Ross has worn many hats in WWE. He was most notably recognized as one of the most popular play-by-play commentators of Monday Night Raw, alongside Jerry Lawler. However, despite his contribution to the business, he was once a target of Vince McMahon’s lack of patience and impulsive decision-making.

While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed Vince McMahon had no patience, referring to his abrupt release in 1994.

According to Ross’ book, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling, he was suffering from a Bell Palsy attack, where the patient experiences weakness in his facial muscles so much that it leads to temporary paralysis of the face. This prevented him from performing his duties.

Ultimately, this led McMahon to unceremoniously terminate Ross’ contract despite having several months left on his WWE deal.

JR recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon in his book: “His words to me were very simple. I’m changing my plans and you aren’t in them. My contract wasn’t up for another four months or so. I said, "When are you letting me go?” ”Now. Today,” Vince replied.”

Ross went on to say that McMahon hesitated when he was questioned about letting him go without notice. Furthermore, Ross knew McMahon for the short fuse he was and indicated that whenever McMahon had a problem, he liked to destroy it at its source decisively.

On the Grilling JR podcast, Ross elaborated that McMahon made the call to terminate him due to his lack of patience. He stated: “I knew what that meant. He [Vince McMahon] has no patience. He had something on his mind, that he feels compelled to get off his mind and close that little chapter of that day and move on.”

Nonetheless, Jim Ross was then brought back to the company not many months later. The veteran continued with the company for several years until he finally announced his retirement in 2013. In 2019, Ross joined AEW’s broadcast team and continues to serve as one of the commentators at present.

Jim Ross considers Vince McMahon his friend despite the ups and downs in their professional lives

Jim Ross has been vocal about his relationship with Vince McMahon. And despite having problems with McMahon’s creative bookings, Ross doesn’t harbor any ill will towards McMahon.

Ross considers McMahon his friend. While speaking on an edition of the Grilling JR podcast in 2023, Ross revealed that he has “great respect” for Vince McMahon.

Ross, however, also admitted that their relationship was heavily tested on multiple occasions. All in all, Jim Ross is one of those people who knows the best way to work with McMahon due to his extended years in WWE.

