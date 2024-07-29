Vince McMahon’s Last-Minute Creative Changes Backed by WWE Executive; ‘Have Done It More’

If there’s one thing Vince McMahon was hated for, it was his penchant for making last-minute changes to WWE scripts, sometimes just minutes before the match. This trait of McMahon always kept the wrestlers nervous and often unaware of what was going to come their way.

Randy Orton has spoken about it, saying that the present regime of WWE under Triple H isn’t like that. Similarly, MMA legend Ronda Rousey has also called out the pathetic last-minute changes executed by the company.

However, WWE Executive and one of Vince McMahon’s trusted men, Bruce Prichard, has defended this act of McMahon. While speaking on the ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast recently, Prichard backed the former WWE boss, saying that this is inevitable in a show like WWE.

What did Bruce Prichard say?

Bruce Prichard attempted to shift the blame away from Vince McMahon, saying that he has probably done it more than Vince McMahon. "I did that more than Vince McMahon ever has," Prichard said. "I probably have done it more in a year than Vince McMahon has in a lifetime," he added.

He explained that these changes are mandatory because of the nature of the show. "People don't understand it because they think that, 'Oh, you got control over everything,' but you don't have control over someone getting hurt. Sometimes you don't have control over someone going 18 minutes heavy in a segment," Wrestling Inc. quoted Prichard.

The WWE producer intended to say that since the show has to be adjusted within the time frame of two or three hours, these last-minute changes are necessary.

Bruce Prichard defends Vince McMahon’s writing

A former WWE writer had said that the scripts in WWE are written to cater to the audience of only one man—Vince McMahon. He mentioned that writers are often asked to pitch their ideas, but they must go through Vince McMahon or Triple H, whoever is in charge.

Prichard dispelled this notion, saying it’s just an attempt to make the storyline look better. "There was a need, maybe, in his mind, [that] until that show is on the air, live, you have an opportunity to make it better. Now, that's all relative and that's all personal feeling. I think that the general feeling was that we can make it better, and you're going to keep going and relook at it until it's on the air," he said.

Late WWE superstar Ashley Massaro had accused Vince McMahon of trying to finish her career when she allegedly rejected his sexual advances. Massaro had said that once she turned down McMahon’s offer, he started writing bad promos for her which would eventually finish her career.