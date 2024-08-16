Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Responds to Rumors of 'Rapidly Declining' Health Since Leaving WWE

Lee Cole, brother of former WWE employee Tom Cole, said in a YouTube video that Linda McMahon informed someone about Vince McMahon's declining health since he left the company.

In response, Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, has finally debunked the rumors and informed fans that all information regarding the former WWE chairman's health making the rounds on the internet is not accurate. Rosenberg told John Pollock of POST Wrestling, “Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

Vince McMahon underwent back surgery early in 2023. Later the same year, he was seen at the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing crossover match alongside WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Vince McMahon was using a cane stick to walk around. The Genetic Jackhammer is going to turn 79 years old this year.

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon has significantly contributed to the world of professional wrestling. He is not only well respected in the world of professional wrestling, but he has earned immense respect in the world of sports entertainment, a model now every other sports federation is adopting. People around the globe consider McMahon a visionary as he focused more on the sports entertainment aspect of professional wrestling.

Even though Vince McMahon found success in crafting a billion-dollar industry, his methods of working and leading were heavily criticized repeatedly. Throughout his 40 years of tenure working with multiple-generation superstars, employees majorly cited his way of working.

Former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman revealed a couple of days back how he was forced to even work on Christmas Eve while Vince McMahon went on vacation with his family; Jonathan Coachman expressed how Mr.McMahon never cared about his workers behind the curtains.

Former WWE tag team champion and future Hall of Famer Matt Hardy revealed in a podcast that Vince McMahon'se shady rule of making WWE superstars lose in front of their hometown.

While discussing Vince McMahon's notorious rulebook for booking certain match types on his podcast show The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE tag team champion Matt Hardy stated that Vince McMahon liked embarrassing superstars in front of their home country.

Matt Hardy expressed, “I think he felt that this would generate good heat, and I think in his mind he justified it like this: ‘I can get heat on an individual by taking advantage of the hometown star. And then, I will use that heat to turn them into something bigger.”

Hardy then told a story about how he and his brother were told they were losing a match in their hometown; there are multiple stories about Vince McMahon. Recently, Jim Ross, the legendary voice of WWE, opened up on how Vince McMahon was cool after a mishap happened to Owen Hart in the ring , and he continued the show.



