Vince McMahon’s Plans for Scrapped New Day Heel Turn Revealed: ‘There Was Thought of the Power Going to His Head’

The New Day is undeniably the best tag team of all time. The OG members of the faction are Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E; currently, Big E is out of the equation after he suffered a life-threatening neck injury, and Woods and Kingston both are on Monday Night Raw.

WWE is slowly building towards the break-up of The New Day faction as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston disagree at points; Woods has a feeling that Kofi Kingstone is trying to replace Big E by welcoming a new member to the group Odyssey Jones.

Former WWE host Matt Camp revealed in the recent edition of his The Wrestling Matt Podcast that WWE had a plan to break The New Day back then, and they even started working towards it. Matt said in 2021, Vince McMahon had a plan for the New Day breakup, and that plan was the primary reason behind Xavier Woods winning the King of the Ring 2021 tournament.

Matt Camp stated, “There was a plan for (Xavier) Woods and Kofi (Kingston) to be heels when (Xavier Woods) won King of the Ring. That was absolutely in play. I didn’t get a lot of details, but there was thought of the power going to his head, and he finally wins what he always wanted to win and all that.”

Vince McMahon was in control at that time in 2021 and had a significant influence over the booking of the storylines. Fast forward to the year 2024; Triple H is the mind behind all booking decisions in WWE.

The expected booking for Xavier Woods back then was for Woods to turn evil after becoming King of the Ring 2024, ultimately turn on his own faction, and be the opposite of what New Day stands for: kindness and humility, and choose an evil past.

It looks like Woods will finally, in 2024, turn evil, as Karrion Kross and his crew heavily influenced him to pick the darker side.

Xavier Woods recently reacted to the beef between former fourteen-time WWE champion Randy Orton and popstar Machine Gun Kelly. The beef between Randy Orton and MGK started when Kelly claimed on Logan Pual’s Impulsive Podcast that he confronted Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2024 before his cameo with Paul during his match.

MGK revealed he remembered in the past that Randy Orton said something terrible about him, and he chose to confront The Viper for the same, and he told Orton to his face, “F**k off.” The clip went viral on social media.

Randy Orton tweeted an emoji of Pinocchio's face with the nose elongating, hinting that MGK is probably lying. MGK went off on Randy Orton X and claimed WWE’s camera was rolling and they should release the footage.

Xavier Woods intervened and gave his own verdict on the situation, and according to Woods, if someone cusses Randy Orton to his face, he is not lying. He would no longer have the ability to tell the story.

Woods tweeted, “ If I know one thing about Randy Orton, if someone was to actually curse him to his face, then that person would no longer have the ability to tell that story.”

Having controversy with famous people outside of WWE is not new for The Viper, Randy Orton. He has past beefs with Soulja Boy and Conor McGregor and even went off on LeBron James recently. And the list of MGK is also extended when it comes to bad blood. He has beefs with Sean Strickland and Conor McGregor in the past and Orton's name is now added to the list.

