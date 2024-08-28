Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Hulk Hogan Leaving WWE for WCW Revealed by Bruce Prichard

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the first breakout superstar from professional wrestling who became famous in pop culture. WWE started to get popular in the ’90s, and Hulkester’s contribution was prominent.

The major twist came in the year 1994 after Hulk Hogan jumped ships and went on to sign a contract with WWE’s rival company, WCW. The departure of Hulk Hogan from WWE to WCW was a massive shockwave for WWE back then. It benefited WCW to win the rating wars against WWE.

Bruce Prichard, a former WWE writer who used to work for the company, opened up about Vince McMahon’s reaction after Hulk Hogan left the company on the most recent edition of the podcast, Something to Wrestle With. According to Prichard, Vince McMahon felt betrayed after Hogan left WWE for WCW.

Bruce Prichard stated on Something To Wrestle With Podcast, "I think it was personal to both guys. And I think Vince felt very betrayed. I think, you know, Hogan felt very betrayed. I think they both blamed the other. And yet, they were very heavily reliant on each other. They needed each other, and neither one wanted to admit that.”

Hey further said, “So you’ve got that dynamic, that pride dynamic coming in. But you know, yeah, we were definitely looking and seeing what they’re doing now because they do have Hulk. And Hulk was one-on-one with WWF for so many years. So when you see Hulk, you think you’re looking at WWF.”

While talking on the podcast, Prichard expressed that the transition of Hogan to WCW from WWE worked well for WCW for a brief period, but it wasn't as great as WCW had expectations from Hulkster. Prichard blamed the booker over the luckster run of Hogan in WCW.

Vince McMahon is considered the most significant and most prominent booker in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. He worked for WWE for almost four decades; in 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the sport and sold his company.

A couple of days ago, a rumour was spread that the former chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, had revealed that his health had rapidly declined since he left WWE. McMahon turned 79 years old this year. Vince McMahon is currently tangled in a serious harassment lawsuit and fights the case in court.

Later, the legal team representing Vince McMahon reduced the rumour and revealed Mr McMahon’s health is excellent and he has been doing perfectly well.

Vince McMahon’s lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, discredited the whispers and reported to fanatics that all reports concerning the former WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s health making the rounds on the internet are not accurate. Rosenberg told John Pollock of POST Wrestling, “Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

