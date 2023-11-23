Viral thread shows Andrew Tate explaining how to manipulate women to make sexually explicit content for profit

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to human trafficking, rape and abuse.

Andrew Tate is best known for his bold takes on women, government, and how an ideal man should act. King Cobra was arrested alongside his brother Tristan Tate in 2022 on charges of human trafficking and later, rape.

Now, a clip from Tate’s podcast is going viral all over the internet, where he explains how he convinced girls to join his webcam business.

Andrew Tate recounts one of his conversations with a girl whom he convinced to work for his webcam business. He said, “Why don't you work for me so we can spend more time together? I have a webcam business.”

The self-proclaimed Top G further explained that if a girl says no, he usually convinces them to meet, stating, “I will bring one of the girls who work for me.” He further claimed to have set up a dinner meeting with a girl he wanted in his business and his “bottom b**ch” (the girl who is already working for him) and himself.

He further claimed that your bottom b**ch needs to be good at convincing. He said his first girl (bottom b**ch) was so good at convincing that she used to tell other girls her story—how she used to be a waitress and now she is getting paid a high amount, and guys adore her, sending her gifts on her birthday.

He further said the girl agreed and said, “OK, I will try.” The 36-year-old further advised, to put your first girl with a new girl on the first day, give them vodka, and keep a 100-token fee for every shot. He concluded by saying, “Do not recruit girls another way.”

Andrew Tate claims he is a billionaire

King Cobra was banned from almost every social media platform for promoting hate speeches and breaching the platform guidelines. According to some previous reports, Andrew Tate is a millionaire, and the major source of his earnings is his online ventures, social media, and more.

Now, Tate came forward and tweeted on his X account (formerly Twitter) claiming he is a billionaire.

