Viral Twitter Thread Details How Becky Lynch Met, Fell in Love, and Married Fellow WWE Star Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been married for nearly 3 years now. The two got hitched on June 29, 2021, after the birth of a baby girl, Roux, in December 2020. But until now, no one knew how the two met, how they got close, or how the relationship turned into marriage. ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch has finally lifted the veil from her love life in WWE and how she met Seth Rollins.

In her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, the former WWE star gives details of how life brought her to Seth Rollins and how they got close and married. A viral X thread has excerpts from Becky's book, which is doing the rounds on social media.

Meeting for the first time

Becky Lynch recalled the moment when she felt like an underconfident woman who was just trying to find her place in the world’s largest wrestling promotion, the WWE. She was an introvert; she was confused, and on top of that, she had nobody to turn to. As she was struggling with her loneliness, a man came up to her with a plate full of food in his hands. He was Seth Rollins (real name: Colby Lopez). "What's your story? Why are you here?" Seth asked Becky, genuinely interested, as per the book.

Becky replied, “He had an ease about him. A familiar feeling, like we had been friends for years. As if I could tell him anything and everything he’d understand.”

Becky went on to reveal that she was in a relationship with a man then, but it wasn’t working out. It was smothering for her, and she didn’t know where it was going. And then one day, she broke in front of Rollins, whom she had gone to just to collect her shoes. Becky knocked on Seth's hotel room.

When Seth opened, he could read Becky’s face. There was something wrong with her. He asked him, “What’s wrong?” Becky broke down in front of Rollins, and he asked her to come in. In the hotel room, Becky opened up to Seth about her frustrations with her personal and professional life and how messed up it has been for her.

Speaking about her partner, Becky said, “It’s everything. I blubbered as I went into the problems in my relationship. I like the guy as a friend, but I’m not happy. But I’m also not brave enough to end it cause I’m an insecure coward.”

Seth’s proposal to Becky Lynch

Becky disclosed in the book how the two got close to each other gradually, how she came out of her relationship with her former partner, and how eventually Rollins got down to his knees to propose to her.

The two had been dating since January 2019. In 2020, Becky became mother to a baby girl, Roux. But marriage was still not on the cards. Until one fine day, Seth proposed to her. The two had jetted off to a vacation, where her precious moment came.

She said that on their second day on Maui, they got lost on the way back from a day trip and stumbled across a beautiful, secluded beach. Becky said that nobody was there, and it was just Seth and her at the place. "I was taking photos of Colby as he was looking at the sunset; his jacked back and sleek tattoo were a more beautiful sight than the picturesque gallery. All of a sudden, he pivoted and dropped to a knee. I stopped snapping as my jaw hit the sand below. ‘Will you marry me?” he asked.

And Becky replied, "Yes, of course!” I exclaimed, happier than ever. She said that she had never anticipated Seth as a marrying type. But two months into dating, she said that he was already calling her his wife. The two finally tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

