'Virat is one of the...': Shreyas Iyer said THIS about Virat Kohli after getting Man of the Match against Australia

Shreyas Iyer's impressive century marked his triumphant return to the Indian team, leading them to a stunning victory of 99 runs in the second ODI against Australia. After a six-month break due to back surgery, Iyer showcased sublime form and created a winning alliance on the field with Shubman Gill. His performance peaked with a score of 105 runs from 90 balls before he was sent off the pitch.

In the face of his triumphant comeback, Iyer earned the title of Player of the Match. Reflecting on his journey, he mentioned the countless hours of solitary toil he had invested over the past few months. He shared the feelings of isolation he battled, even while he relentlessly worked on his performance.

With a reputation for flexibility on the field, Iyer exuded confidence in his ability to perform in any batting position. However, he stated with certainty that he would not encroach on the number 3 position, which belongs to the 'all-time batting great,' Virat Kohli.

“I am flexible, ready to bat in any position, whatever my team needs me to do. Virat is one of the greats, there’s no chance of stealing that number 3 spot from him. I just need to keep scoring wherever at any position I bat,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: Farewell to World Cup: Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson; Top 5 players of 2023 who mark their last stand

Indian cricket team achieves historic milestone with 3000 sixes in ODI cricket

During the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore, Team India achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 3000 ODI sixes. With a total of 399/6, they managed a remarkable 18 sixes during their innings. This achievement crowned them as the first team to hit 3,000 ODI sixes. Following closely behind them are West Indies with 2953 sixes, and Pakistan, sitting in third place with 2566 sixes. Interestingly, titans of the sport like Australia and England, despite their aggressive gameplay, do not make an appearance in the top three for this record.

Additionally, Team India struck a new record against Australia in ODI cricket with a score of 399/6. This score stands as their highest total in matches against Australia, giving the Aussies a mammoth target of 400 runs.



ALSO READ: India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Rest for 2 superstars in 3rd match; Get the Details