Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From T20 Internationals As India Lift World Cup Trophy After 13 Years

After a wait of 13 years, India has finally lifted the World Cup trophy for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma and ace player Virat Kohli, veterans of the game who have played the sport for over a decade now, add another feather to their already decorated cap. This, however, has marked a fairytale ending for Kohli in this format. As he takes the team to victory with his 76 runs of 59-ball, he announced that he is hanging his boots in this format of the game.

This announcement followed India's thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. Kohli's decisive display of skill earned him the Player of the Match award and played a crucial role in securing India's second T20 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli’s ‘Open Secret’ retirement

In his post-match speech, Kohli reflected on his illustrious T20I career and the timing of his retirement. "Well, this was my last T20 World Cup. This is exactly what we wanted to achieve. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude. I could step up when it mattered the most. Just the occasion. It was now or never. I was playing my last T20I game for India. We just wanted to lift the World Cup," Kohli stated.

Addressing the rumors surrounding his retirement, he confirmed, "Yes, I have. It was an open secret. This was going to be my last T20I World Cup game for India. There are a lot of young guys coming forward. Take the team further."

A match-defining knock as bowlers shine under pressure

Facing early setbacks with India losing three wickets inside the powerplay, Kohli displayed remarkable composure, anchoring the innings and delivering when it mattered most. His calculated and resilient performance in the final proved to be the cornerstone of India's innings, supported by crucial performances from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube.

India's bowlers complemented Kohli's efforts, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya delivering exceptional spells to pull the game back from a precarious position. Despite South Africa's strong middle-order fightback, India's bowlers held their nerve, ensuring a memorable victory by a narrow margin of seven runs, ending an 11-year ICC title drought.

Virat Kohli walks away after a splendid run

Kohli's retirement marks the end of a stellar T20I career that began in June 2010. Over 125 matches, he amassed 4,188 runs, including one century and 38 half-centuries, and secured two Player of the Tournament awards in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups. Kohli leaves the format as the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, trailing only Rohit Sharma.

Reflecting on India's long-awaited ICC tournament victory, Kohli expressed his gratitude, "It's been a long wait for us to win the ICC tournament. Not for me as well, Rohit as well. He has played nine T20 World Cups, and he deserved to win. The other guys in the squad as well. I'm grateful and filled with gratitude."

As Kohli steps down from T20Is, he shines and paves the path for the sport's bright future. Highlighting the importance of bringing on the next generation, he said, “It's time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward," This signals a new era for Indian cricket. With this victory, Kohli, Sharma, and their teammates have set a high standard, leaving a lasting legacy in T20 cricket for generations to come.

