Virat Kohli confesses awkwardness on playing in front of pavilion named after him ahead of WC fixture in Delhi

India's first match in the World Cup 2023 was against the defending champions Australia. For the Indian team, the innings might have started a bit challenging with the opening batsman out in less than 10 overs. However, thanks to the outstanding partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul that helped India grab the win from Australia's court.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sat down for an interview after the match, where Virat revealed how awkward it is playing in front of a pavilion with his name on it. Before India's next match against Afghanistan in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, let's have a look at Virat Kohli's experience playing there. Here we go!

Virat Kohli's confession on playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

India is going to face Afghanistan in their second World Cup match, on October 11. The match between the two teams will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Now an interesting thing about this stadium is that it has a pavilion with Virat Kohli's name on it. Virat Kohli talked about his experience playing in front of a pavilion with his name, the video was shared by BCCI through their X account.

Virat explained how the Arun Jaitley stadium has a special place in his heart. He said, "For me, that is the stadium where I grew up playing age-group, Ranji cricket. I also played for India there. Those memories stay fresh in your mind. You can feel it because that is where everything started, selectors saw you for the first time and gave you an opportunity. It is special to go back and play at Arun Jaitley Stadium".

The Indian batsman further revealed how awkward it gets sometimes, playing in front of a pavilion with his name. Sharing his experience, Virat Kohli stated "It is awkward for me to be playing in front of a pavilion named after me. I do not like to talk about it a lot. But it is a great honor and I feel happy and grateful about it, it is something I never felt would happen to me." Let's see how Virat Kohli performs in the next match.

Considering the outstanding performance that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had in the match against Australia, everyone's hopes are high for them to score better in the next match. With Afghanistan's strong bowling, do you think Indian batters will be able to perform well? Let's hear your opinions below!