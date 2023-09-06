Virat Kohli hands over medal to Nepal team captain Aasif Sheikh post Asia Cup clash; VIDEO wins the internet

The Indian cricket team is currently on a high after getting qualified for the Super 4 stage, at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Team India won with flying colors in their first match at the Asia Cup, against Team Nepal. For the unversed, India was originally supposed to have its first match of the tournament with the arch-rivals, Pakistan. However, the match was canceled due to rain. However, the Indian cricket team is now winning the internet with their heartwarming gesture towards team Nepal, post winning the match.

Virat Kohli hands over medal to Nepal team captain Aasif Sheikh

In a recent video that was recorded after India won the match, the renowned members of the team including Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and others were seen honoring the Nepal cricket team members. The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows Kohli handing over a medal to the Nepal cricket team captain Aasif Sheikh, who delivered a stellar performance at the match and scored a half-century. Later, the former captain was seen having a fun time with his fellow team member, Yadav.

Have a look at the video, which was shared by Cricket Nepal, below:

Team India's gesture wins the internet

The cricket fans on the internet are now heaping praises on the Indian cricket team for their amazing gesture towards Team Nepal, which clearly suggests their welcoming nature and sportsman spirit. Internet users are also confident that Nepal will soon emerge as one of the best Cricket teams in the world, with their hard work and talent.

"Beautiful gesture from India We are all proud of Nepali players too. You didn't lose but gained respect from your opponent, & from all over the world who were watching the game. This is the beginning, be brave, be proud & be focused, A beautiful future is waiting for you all," commented a cricket lover from Nepal. "Sport is a beautiful thing. It brings hearts together. Thank you India for showing such respect," wrote another fan. "Very good concept. India should play at least one match a year with Nepal," opined a netizen.

