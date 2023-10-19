Virat Kohli only needs 77 runs against Bangladesh today to break THIS Sachin Tendulkar world record

India vs Bangladesh is going to be a fun match for so many reasons. We all know that India will be facing off Bangladesh after three back-to-back wins. Whereas Bangladesh will be up against India with just one win so far in the World Cup 2023. So it will be a challenge for both sides to perform better. However, for Virat Kohli, the match is going to be more important than ever.

You might ask why. Well, if Virat Kohli plays well in the India vs Bangladesh match on October 19 and scores more than 77 runs, he will break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Isn't that so fascinating? But wait, what's the record that Virat Kohli has a good chance of breaking? Keep reading to know about it in detail.

Virat Kohli is 77 runs away from breaking master-blaster's international record

India vs Bangladesh will be played on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. During this match, the Indian star batsman Virat Kohli has a good chance to break the international record of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Currently, Virat Kohli has a total of 25,923 runs in a total of 510 international matches and he is just 77 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's fabulous record, of the fastest 26,00 runs in international cricket.

So if Virat Kohli plays with the same momentum that he's seen in this World Cup 2023, the chances are good that he will break this record in the India vs Bangladesh match itself. In fact, even if he doesn't score in the India vs Bangladesh match, he still has a lot of innings going forward, to break the record.

But chances are pretty good that he will break it against Bangladesh itself. Today, there are only three batsmen with the highest international runs with Sachin Tendulkar at the top. Virat Kohli comes in fifth place in the top five batsmen with the highest number of international runs.

So if Virat Kohli scores 77 runs in the India vs Bangladesh match, he won't just break one record but two. Firstly, he will become the only cricketer to score the fastest 26,000 runs in international cricket. Secondly, he will replace Mahela Jayawardene in the fourth position, with the fourth-highest runs in international cricket.

What do you think, will Virat Kohli be able to break this record in the India vs Bangladesh match?