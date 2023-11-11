Virat Kohli out of playing 11s: Cricketers that might be placed on rest in India vs. Netherlands

India is currently on its winning streak in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. They were directly qualified for the semi-finals after their recent win over South Africa. However, the Indian team has yet to have their last match of the league game.

Indian players have performed really well throughout this World Cup, especially the Indian batters. Talking about batters, Virat Kohli is one of the names that have shined bright this World Cup season. However, we might not see Virat in the playing 11 in the next match against the Netherlands. Here are other players who are likely to miss the match:

What other players, including Virat Kohli, are on rest against the Netherlands?

India will be facing the Netherlands in their final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 league. The Indian team, who have been setting fire on the stage with their outstanding performance, will give some of its players rest.

Since India has already secured a place in the semi-finals, they are more likely to give rest to the key players of the team. Regarding key players, Virat Kohli is the first name on the list, and that, too, is on the top.

King Kohli is more likely to get off from the team against the Netherlands. Besides Kohli, we would also see Rohit Sharma take the resting side, with KL Rahul having a higher chance to be the captain.

Other than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian team might also consider giving rest to Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja are the best-performing bowlers of the team. All these bowlers have performed the best throughout the run.

In place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, we might see Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna as their replacement against the Netherlands. Ravichandran Ashwin, the spinner who just played one match so far, might also be seen against the Netherlands.

All these players who will be on rest are the ones who have performed exceptionally well, so it's highly probable the BCCI will put them on rest. As much as we would love to see Virat on the field, his resting is more advantageous for the team. What do you say?