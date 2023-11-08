Virat Kohli reacts to 'freak' Glenn Maxwell's heroics; securing AUS semi-final berth against AFG

Australia clinched victory over Afghanistan by three wickets last night at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Glenn Maxwell's heroics helped Australia to overcome from Afghanistan challenge and book a semi-final spot in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell's brilliance is probably one of the best knocks of ODI cricket. Maxi became the first player to score a double hundred in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

On the outstanding knock of Glenn Maxwell, all the cricketing fertility reacted, Maxwell's teammate from RCB Virat Kohli also reacted by posting a story on Instagram with Maxwell’s picture.

"Only you could do this, freak @gmaxi32", Virat Kohli on his Instagram story.

Notably, Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 from 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. That individual brilliance carried Australia to cross the winning rope.

Earlier, Afghanistan started well and made a total of 291 runs in 50 overs. Opener Ibrahim Zadean became the first Afghanistan player to score a century in the ODI World Cup.

In response, Australia were 49 per 4 wickets when Glenn Maxwell arrived at the crease. Maxwell tried to build a partnership but wickets fell from the other side and the score was 91 per 7 when Mitchell Starc got out.

The win predictor showed the dominance of Afghanistan but Maxwell had a different plan. The right-handed batter backed himself and started to play his natural attacking game. Maxi also gets a couple of chances, but he doesn't hesitate to play his attacking game.

In the middle of the innings, Maxwell gets cream and he is in so much pain, literally shivering before falling. But he refused to leave the ground and played like a lone warrior.

Maxwell single-handedly turned the game in the Aussie favor. That unbeaten knock is the highest individual score in a run chase.

Maxwell was not only entertained by his inning but also given a memorable match to remember for spectators.

Semi-finals of WC 2023

The top two teams of the point table India and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Last night Australia became the third team to qualify for the semi-final. Now the race between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan for the remaining one spot.

New Zealand's chances are high if they win their last game against Sri Lanka and also their high net run-rate in favour of them. Pakistan and Afghanistan also have chances but they have to win their last game and then the net run-rate comes into play.

First semi-final will be on 15th November at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and second semi-final on 16th November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.



