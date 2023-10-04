Virender Sehwag claims ICC will create suitable pitches to help India reach Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

With the World Cup starting in less than 24 hours, Indian fans' excitement is at its peak. Every India fan is just waiting for India's first World Cup match against Australia on October 8. However, amidst the approaching World Cup, the internet has been shaken by an ex-cricketer, when he made an interesting claim towards the ICC. Let's see what this ex-cricketer said that brought jolts in the cricket world.

Virender Sehwag's unsettling claim on ICC creating India-suitable pitches

Virender Sehwag was invited to the CricBuzz live discussion panel along with Dinesh Karthik and Zaheer Khan. The stream was live on the YouTube channel of CricBuzz on October 3, where we got to see insightful discussions on the World Cup and the areas surrounding it. During one of the conversations about ‘India's good chance of winning the World Cup’, Virender Sehwag made an interesting comment.

In reference to Zaheer Khan talking about India winning the World Cup this year, Virender Sehwag said "Kyunki wickets jo prepare hongi wo Bhartiyan grounds may prepare karenge. Or jab Bharat semi-final khelega, ya final khelega, toh bharat ke hisab say wicketay banengi. (It’s because the wickets will be prepared on the Indian grounds. When India will play semi-finals or finals, the wickets will be prepared according to India)." Concluding this statement he said, "We have a very good chance to win the World Cup."

Why does Virender Sehwag believe India will win the 2023 World Cup?

Soon after Virender Sehwag shares this take on ICC preparing wickets in Indian grounds, the host i.e. Saiyami Kher said, "But wo toh sir home advantage hoti he hai. (But sir, there always remains the home advantage)." To this, the retired Indian cricketer explained why he said what he said about ICC preparing wickets according to India.

Virender Sehwag explained, "But ICC tournament hai ya. Koi meri series nahi hai ya. India ka World Cup nahi hai ya, ya toh ICC hai. But ICC ko bhi malum hai ki India agar last rehti hai, agar finals tk rehti hai, toh sab log, unki viewership achi aati hai. (But this is the ICC tournament. It’s not my own series. It’s not India’s World Cup, it’s ICC. But ICC knows that if India remains till the last if it stays till the finals, they will get good viewership)"

Adding further, Sehwag said "And sponsorship achi aati hai. Next jo slot hota hai sponsorship ka, unke liye wo huge rights may jata hai. Toh wo sab bhi matter krta hai. (And sponsorship is also great. The next slot for sponsorship comes as huge rights for them. So all these things matter as well.) With India's outstanding performance in the Asia Cup, expectations from India have grown enormously. Let's hope India brings the trophy home.

