Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay: Virender Sehwag, Yuzi Chahal and others congratulate the couple

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma took to social media on Tuesday, February 20 to announce the birth of their second child. The couple has been blessed with a boy, whom they have named Akaay- someone who doesn’t have any form.

Expressing their happiness and love, the couple informed that their son was born 5 days ago, on February 15, and requested privacy during this special time. The comment section immediately started overflowing with best wishes from cricketers and IPL teams for the couple and the baby boy.

Cricketers congratulate Virat-Anushka

Indian spinner and Virat’s former RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal commented “Congratulations” on the post while former English cricketer Kevin Pieterson wrote, “The best.”

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also wished the cricketer on this special occasion and wrote, “Many congratulations Virat,” while Wriddhiman Saha wrote, “Congrats brother both of you.”

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to X to extend his best wishes to the couple. “Very happy for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you lots of happiness and may Akaay fill your lives with an abundance of joy,” wrote Bhogle.

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, which Kohli is an integral part of and used to captain as well before he announced his decision to let go of the position, also congratulated the power couple.

Sharing an image of Virat with Anushka, the franchise wrote, “And then there are four. Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay.”

Further taking a dig at all the speculations that were doing rounds on social media for the past few days, the franchise added, “This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight.”

Virat’s absence from IND vs ENG Test series

Virat Kohli had earlier ruled out of the first two Test matches between India and England, after initially practicing at Hyderabad for one day. BCCI informed that the former skipper had to attend personal matter and refused to reveal the nature of the emergency.

At the same time, the board had requested everyone to respect the cricketer’s privacy. However, later on, Kohli also skipped the third Test of the bilateral series, without revealing the actual reason.

Kohli’s former RCB teammate AB De Villiers had earlier revealed in a podcast on his YouTube channel that the couple were expecting a child and so Kohli wanted to spend time with his family. However, the former South African cricketer later withdrew his statement and apologized for spreading false information.