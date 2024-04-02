‘Volk Like Shang Tsung’: Islam Makhachev Sports Bald ‘Mythical Fighter’ Look Leaving MMA Fans Stunned

Islam Makhachev has undergone a special transformation and everybody is loving it. Makhachev is seen in his signature buzz cut, but to everyone’s surprise, he has done something different with his hair that has completely changed the look of the UFC Lightweight Champion. Makhachev is currently on a 12-fight winning streak but this time it is his looks that have gotten him to hit the headlines.

Islam Makhachev sports with his new bald look

A video on social media showed the undisputed lightweight champion with a new look overall. The video was originally posted by Makhachev on his Instagram. In the video, it can be seen that he has completely gone bald. Most of the fighters in combat sports who are considered GOATs are bald and now it looks like Makhachev wishes to add his name to this list.

He goes bald ahead of his projected return to the octagon in June against Dustin Shang SungPoirier. He is the current pound-for-pound number-one fighter and headlined UFC 294 in October when he successfully defended his title in a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev has maintained the same appearance throughout his MMA career, and his decision to shave off his head unexpectedly surprised many. Fans, on the other hand, have vivid memories of Volkanovski and his rivalry, as well as their striking resemblance in appearance.

Advertisement

'In order to beat volk one must become volk', says fans after Islam Makhachev goes bald

Fans are always quick to show their love and support to their favourite athletes and that’s what happened with Islam Makhachev. After he posted his video many fans started a friendly banter comparing his new look to “The Great”.

A fan could see the similar resemblance between Makhachev and Volkanovski so the fan wrote, “In order to beat volk one must become volk.”

Another fan says Makhachev “killed” Volkanovski taking his look. The fan wrote, “Killed volk and took his look.”

Another fan compares Islam Makhachev to a Mortal Kombat character “Shang Tsung”. The fan writes, “He turned into Volk like Shang Tsung.”

A fan saw Islam Makhachev as a “mythical fighter”. The fan wrote, “New mythical fighter. All goat fighters were bald.”

Another fan says, “Looks like Volk and Khamzat had a baby”

Makhachev has been out of action for five months since defeating Volkanovski. The champion declared that he was unable to compete due to an injury. The UFC recently offered Makhachev the main event spot for UFC 300. According to reports, UFC planned a champion vs champion match between him and Leon Edwards. However, Makhachev declined, citing a desire not to disrupt the holy month of Ramzan.

ALSO READ: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Sends Surprising Gift to Alexander Volkanovski Ahead of His Major Title Match at UFC 298