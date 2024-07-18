Volleyball Player Involved in Sex Scandal With Minor Barred From Staying With Dutch Athletes at Olympics

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Steven van de Velde is a prominent beach volleyball player. He has decided, in collaboration with the Dutch sports organization NOC*NSF. It is to reside separately from other Dutch athletes during the Paris Olympics. This decision aims to maintain a calm environment for the participants.

Furthermore, Van de Velde has opted not to engage with journalists throughout the event. This move is part of a series of measures taken to address the controversy surrounding his participation in the Olympics.

Dutch Athlete in sex scandal barred from Olympics

Van de Velde’s involvement in the Olympics has sparked significant controversy due to his criminal past. In 2016, he was convicted by an English court and sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a minor in 2014.

At the time of the offense, van de Velde was 19 years old. However, the girl involved was underage, making the act legally considered rape regardless of consent. He admitted to knowing the girl’s age and providing her with alcohol. His conviction led to his deportation to Great Britain in the same year.

Despite the severity of his crime, van de Velde was able to return to the sport after serving his sentence. His reintegration into professional volleyball was overseen by a professionally supervised process. It was mandated by NOC*NSF, which imposes stringent conditions on athletes with a history of convictions. Experts involved in his rehabilitation process have asserted that the likelihood of him reoffending is negligible.

NOC*NSF and the Dutch volleyball association Nevobo have publicly expressed their support for van de Velde. It also emphasizes that he has complied with all the necessary conditions for his return to competitive sports.

However, the sustained attention and controversy, particularly from international media and other countries, have compelled the sports organization. Especially to implement further measures to ensure a peaceful environment for all athletes involved in the Olympics.

In a statement, NOC*NSF detailed the reasons behind the additional measures. The organization highlighted that these steps were taken following discussions with van de Velde and his teammates. The measures also include enhanced supervision of the beach volleyball players to ensure a controlled environment.

NOC*NSF stressed that these actions are in the best interests of everyone involved. It was also aimed at minimizing distractions and maintaining focus on the games.

NOC*NSF creating a reassuring environment to support players further

The organization also acknowledged the broader impact of the renewed attention. Especially on individuals who have experienced trauma due to sexual offenses and inappropriate behavior. NOC*NSF expressed regret over the distress caused by the resurgence of media coverage related to van de Velde’s past.

Van de Velde has consistently been open about his past actions. They described the incident as the biggest mistake of his life. He has expressed deep regret for the harm caused to everyone involved. He has also taken steps to rebuild his life and career following his conviction.

Since his return to professional volleyball, van de Velde has participated in various international tournaments without incident. Nevertheless, the announcement of his participation in the Olympic Games has reignited media scrutiny and public debate.

The measures taken by NOC*NSF aim to strike a balance between supporting van de Velde’s athletic career and addressing the concerns raised by his past. The organization hopes that these steps will allow all participants to focus on their performance at the Olympic Games.

