Von Miller arrest: NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend who accused him of assault now says ‘no one assaulted anyone’

Trigger Warning: This article has references to assault and violence.

Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Von Miller has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. However, two days after the accusation, the victim refused to press charges and dismissed all accusations. Check out the whole story right below!

Von Miller reportedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday, as per police affidavit

The police department of Dallas issued an arrest warrant against Von Miller for reportedly assaulting her pregnant girlfriend. It all went down on Wednesday when Dallas Police received a disturbance call at around 11:00 AM from Von Miller’s victim-girlfriend.

They issued a detailed affidavit by the Dallas police that described the details of the incident, referenced from ESPN . According to the affidavit, the assault by Von Miller was a result of an argument that he had with her girlfriend in his Dallas apartment.

The argument was that the victim, Von Miller’s girlfriend, didn’t want to travel on her birthday. That was the starting point of the argument, which led her to exit the bedroom and walk inside the office space in the apartment. The victim slammed the door of the office hard.

Slamming the office door hard is what, as per the affidavit, triggered Von Miller, making him angry at her. He started yelling at her and asked her to leave. When she was collecting her things, Miller kept on pushing her back, even when she reminded him of being pregnant.

The pushing turned into a more serious action when Miller pulled her hair and tried to hock her neck with both hands, causing immense pain. The victim got away from him and said that she was going to call the police. This was when Miller ran away from the apartment.

When police reached the place, they found minor abrasions on the victim’s left hand and some bruising on her neck. The officers also noticed bruising on the victim’s left arm and abdomen. According to a call recording obtained by WFAA from the victim’s 911 call, she confessed to the incident.

What does the 911 call recording of Von Miller’s girlfriend reveal?

The WFAA obtained the 911 call recording of Von Miller’s girlfriend that she placed in the apartment after the assault. In the call, it’s clearly heard what she is saying, which is that her boyfriend was hitting her and choking her.

“My boyfriend is choking and hitting me... I have bruises all over me. My hair is out,” she can be heard saying in the 911 call recording.

After hearing about the bruises, the 911 dispatcher apparently asked her if her boyfriend was still there and if she needed some paramedics. Answering the presence of her boyfriend, she said that he had “just stormed out.”

“I don’t know. He pulled my hair out. I have, like, some blood on me -- but not, like… yeah, I don’t know,” she answered in reference to whether she needed some paramedics since she did the mansion of hair pulling and blood on her.

Von Miller’s girlfriend downplayed the whole incident, taking back her assault allegations

The Dallas police issued a warrant against Von Miller on Wednesday for a third-degree felony charge for assaulting a pregnant lady. Miller turned him into the Glenn Heights Police Department, confirmed by Police Chief Nick Bristow to WFAA, at around 3 PM on Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker was sent to DeSoto Police Department jail in order to be processed; however, he was almost immediately released from custody after he posted a bond worth $5000. When WFAA reached out to the victim on Thursday, she changed her statement.

WFAA reached out to Miller’s girlfriend through text, and she apparently downplayed the whole incident. “We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!” she had said while texting the WFAA.

“No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad,” she said. The affidavit, the arrest warrant, the 911 call recording, her statement—every document says that she was assaulted. The biggest thing was that she confessed to the assault on the 911 call. But now she just took back her words.

The case is still being processed, and even though she might have recently taken back her words, the case won’t be closed easily. If found guilty, Von Miller is punishable with 2–10 years of prison time and a fine of around $10,000.

