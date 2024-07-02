Von Miller Says He ‘Could Easily Have Sat Out’ Injury Plagued Season After Comeback From ACL Surgery

Von Miller reportedly told Sports Illustrated that he probably shouldn't have taken the field in 2023. Coming off the worst season of his career, a zero-sack debacle due to an ACL injury, the Bills' great pass rusher slammed those who think he's done.



The Buffalo Bills pass rusher was trying to recover from a ruptured ACL late in the 2022 season, and the injury limited his production significantly in 2023.

Von Miller wants to get back to his old playing style

Miller is an all-time sack artist, but in 2023, he was no match for the player who will end up in Canton after his career is complete. He had season-ending ACL surgery during the 2022 season.

Von Miller informed Sports Illustrated, "My primary individual goal is to get back to playing my brand of football. It's crazy how you sustain injuries and come back when you shouldn't have been playing, and people analyze you based on your performance on the field.”

He continued, “I could have easily missed the entire season last year, but I couldn't do that to my teammates. I felt that later in my career, I didn't want to waste any of my year But at the same time, I should never have gone out there."

Miller attempted to return from his injury at the start of the season, but he began the year on the PUP list and was almost invisible on the field. Miler appeared in 12 regular-season games, recording three tackles and zero sacks. Miller has admitted that he probably should not have played last year and should have rested more.

Bills are looking to cash the Super Bowl with Von Miller this year

If the Bills hope to capitalize on their Super Bowl window, they will badly need the old Miller. The former MVP of the Super Bowl will need a breakout season to lead the fans of Western New York to their much-anticipated championship because their pass-rushing core is thin.

As Miller prepares to begin his 14th NFL season, he is driven to prove that his performance from the previous campaign was not an anomaly. Miller stated that while his objective is to resume sacking the quarterback, the "biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo."