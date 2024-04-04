Vontae Davis’s Brother Vernon REVEALS Compelling Details on Ex-NFL Star’s Suspicious Death; LATEST STATEMENT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Buffalo Bills star Vontae Davis died at the age of 35 this week due to a suspicious cause. The ex-NFL cornerback was found dead in his grandmother's house in Florida. His brother Vernon Davis has recently come forward to make a statement about Vontae's death, revealing what could be the potential cause of death.

What Did Vontae Davis' Brother Reveal About His Suspicious Death?

When Vontae Davis died earlier this week, it was a complete shock to his family. Vontae's brother Vernon sat in an interview with DailyMail and revealed how he thinks his brother collapsed just after getting out of the sauna. But he doesn't really know what is the exact cause of his death.

"This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don't know what to make of it. I'm leaning on the detectives to figure it out, but right now, we have no answers. They are going to run tests, and they said they'll get back to us. It could be as long as a month, a month and a half until we know anything," Vernon said.

Vontae's ex-wife also revealed how she thinks it was a CTE that has caused his ex-husband's death. However, Vernon noted that his brother cannot have CTE since it cannot be diagnosed in a living human. Adding further, he also said that his brother Vontae was healthy, both mentally and physically.

"Maybe that's the case, maybe it's not. We don't really have an answer to that because there is no way to see into our brains while we live. Vontae never really showed a history of using drugs or anything like that. I was at his house two weeks ago, and he had a massage therapist there. He had a stretch therapist, a chiropractor, you name it," Vernon explained.

Overall, Vernon feels his brother was healthy, considering he often took therapy. But while there are multiple speculations around Vontae's cause of death, police officials haven't come to any conclusions yet. There was no foul play that police could find, and thus, the cause of death remains under investigation.