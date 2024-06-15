‘Walking Like He Bout to Drop 40’: Fans Troll Stephen A Smith for His Walk While Heading NBA Finals Game 4

Stephen A. Smith was spotted at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. Dressed in a light suit, the longtime journalist walked into the arena with such style that the fans couldn't hold themselves back.

Soon, after watching the video on X, all eyes shifted from the game to Smith. The comment section was loaded with hilarious remarks. Let’s discover what fans have to say!

Fans poke fun at Stephen A. Smith’s walk during the NBA Finals Game 4

The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks’s game 4 was a big event and fans were completely hooked on everything that was going on at the venue.

However, much before the news revolving around Maverick's triumph over the Celtics was announced, sports enthusiasts had another thing to do. They were fully engaged in clowning the sports commentator, who, according to fans, was trying to gain attention ahead of the matchup.

While one fan wrote, “bro walking like he bout to drop 40,” noting how he couldn’t make so many points, another fan remarked, “Bros Ego has gotten out of hand lately ngl. Dude thinks he’s the main event.”

Here are fan’s reactions to Smith’s entrance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

However, it is worth mentioning that Smith is not new to social media trends and has often faced harsh criticisms. This is considerable, as this is not the first time that Smith has been trolled for his walk at an event. Just last month, an old video of him walking on the Sidelines for the Lakers Game went viral, which too received some not-so-good responses.

Social media buzz around Stephen A. Smith at the Lakers Game

Stephen A. Smith was caught on camera during an old Lakers game, striding across the floor with the confidence of someone who knew all eyes were on him. The ESPN analyst walked as if he was the main attraction.

While many fans initially did not come up with any ruthless statement, a fan was quick to leave a hilarious comment that reads, “How your uncle that got some money walk up to the bbq at the park.”

Soon after the comment, other fans too shared their opinion on the popular personality’s walk, which was no different.

