Waqar Younis opines on Kohli Tendulkar comparison as India’s greatest ODI batsman debate continues

Every generation has a legendary cricketer who has helped his country achieve greatness in the sport. Often, these cricket legends of different generations are compared by their fans, just for the sake of figuring out who the best is.

Talking about comparison, there's always been a comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, both being the greatest cricketers of their generation. This time the comparison between the two has come from Pakistan's coach Waqar Younis. Let's see whose side Waqar Younis picked for India’s greatest ODI batsman debate.

Waqar Younis on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate

Waqar Younis is one of the renowned names of ICC cricket, known as the former captain of Pakistan and current coach of the team. Recently, Waqar Younis sat down in a panel discussion with OneCricket on YouTube. During the discussion, the former Pakistan coach opened up about the constant comparisons that have been going around Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are one of the greatest batsmen of their generations. However, to compare them both is not ideal. Waqar Younis feels the same. During the interview, Waqar Younis explained how the playing conditions and cricket as a whole, were so different during Virat Kohli's time and that of when Sachin Tendulkar used to play.

The former captain of the Pakistan team said, "Cricket has changed. The pitches have gotten better. Nowadays cricketers play shots, jo kabhi dekha hi nahi. No right to compare with Sachin." Waqar Younis further added, "Different generations, different eras. Formats have changed, T20 cricket is here, so comparing players from a different era is not fair."

