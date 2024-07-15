Warriors Are Proposing Trade for Lauri Markkanen offering Moses Moody and Multiple Picks NBA Insider Reveals

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bolster their line-up following the loss of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. They did a commendable job during the free agency by securing three rotation slots, but they aspire to do more. Their ambitious plan is to construct a championship team around Stephen Curry and they're scouting for another All-Star to join the ranks.

Lauri Markkanen's name is buzzing among basketball enthusiasts. The final year of his contract is approaching and he is anticipating a significant salary hike. The Utah Jazz are currently revamping their team, and they need to decide whether they can build a competitive team around Markkanen. Selling him might be the Jazz's wisest move, especially if they receive a considerable return for the 27-year-old All-Star.

Warriors and Jazz in Stalemate Over Lauri Markkanen Trade Talks

In recent weeks, the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen have been closely watched by NBA insiders, one of them being Shams Charania. The Jazz have kept all doors open regarding Markkanen’s future: they are ready to hear trade offers while simultaneously considering the possibility of retaining him as a cornerstone of the franchise. Markkanen is due for a contract extension starting August 6th. Since the Jazz is in a rebuilding phase, other teams are questioning how Markkanen fits into their plan.

Recently, the Golden State Warriors have exhibited the highest level of interest in Markkanen. As per The Athletic’s league insiders, the Warriors have proposed a deal that includes Moses Moody, multiple first and second-round picks, and numerous pick swaps. However, the Jazz demand a large portion of the Warriors' young talent and resources, including Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski along with the picks. This demand has so far been turned down by the Warriors, league sources reveal.

In his career prime, Markkanen, the most sought-after 2025 free agent, holds significant leverage in all these events. Any team that is ready to trade substantial assets for the 7-foot big man would probably want to ensure that he'd be open to a long-term deal.

Markkanen stands to gain from a renegotiation and extension since it'll bring him more money immediately. To earn his maximum salary for the 2025-26 season, the Jazz would have to raise his 2024-25 salary to at least $33,138,600. This would need them to have a minimum of $15.09 million cap space for the current season. However, one factor to keep an eye on is that Markkanen can be traded next season if he signs the extension on August 6, the first day he’s eligible, but he wouldn't be tradable if he signs after that date.

Brandon Ingram's future with the Pelicans uncertain amid contract negotiations

Amidst contract negotiations, former All-Star Brandon Ingram's future with the Pelicans is questionable. The Pelicans and Ingram both continue to explore their shared future, but because of Ingram's hope for a costly extension, the Pelicans must maintain an active conversation between him and his representatives about whether he will remain in New Orleans or transfer to another team.

"Brandon is keen to stick around," stated the Pelicans' executive vice president David Griffin late June. "Our building plan resonates with him. This has significance for him as well as his agent. Simultaneously, we all have to navigate a financial reality."

Several across the league perceive the current trade market for Ingram as constrained. Two teams that showed interest, Sacramento and San Antonio, have done offseason deals for forwards DeMar DeRozan and Harrison Barnes, respectively, and the majority of the teams are finalizing their summer rosters.

