Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes NBA History With Reportedly Two-year, $35 Million Extension

Steve Kerr has signed a new, high-paying contract, this recent agreement sees the head coach of the Golden State Warriors consenting to a two-year contract extension worth $35 million, as confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

This contract sets Kerr up to become the best-paid coach in the history of the NBA.

For the upcoming season, Kerr's take-home pay, clocking in at roughly $17.5 million annually, tops the salary of all but five players in the Warriors' squad.

This contract renewal coincides with Kerr's 10th year as the Warriors' head coach and two years post his latest NBA championship victory.

However, the team's performance has shown some signs of dropping off, with a current standing of 28 wins against 26 losses, placing them 10th in the Western Conference.

Despite this dip, Stephen Curry remains a standout player shooting for NBA history. However, recent developments have seen Klay Thompson leave the starting lineup, and Draymond Green has been somewhat inconsistent this season.

Players like Andrew Wiggin and Jonathan Kuminga, brought in to support the aging trio, have not lived up to the Warriors' expectations of re-stabilising their position in the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, the Warriors demonstrate their continued belief in Kerr, a 58-year-old, to potentially guide them to another championship.

Interestingly, the timing of this two-year deal coincides with the conclusion of Stephen Curry's ongoing contract, hinting at 2026 as a significant year for both the player and coach to shift into free agency.

Steve Kerr's Contract and the Warriors' Future

The forthcoming two seasons are crucial for the Warriors, presenting an opportunity either to reclaim their top contender status or to cut ties with their golden era.

The same timeline also characterizes Green's contract, which has a player option for 2026-27. Meanwhile, Thompson is preparing for free agency this summer.

Previously, Kerr stood as the fourth highest-paid NBA head coach, ranking behind San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich ($16 million), Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra ($15 million), and Detroit Pistons' Monty Williams ($13.1 million).

Williams’ was the earliest to sign these contracts and it significantly redefined the market for top NBA coaches.

With four championships, six Finals attendances, and an NBA Coach of the Year award in 2016 under his belt, Kerr maintains a 765-501 record as a head coach.

His career as a player also awarded him five rings.

