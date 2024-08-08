Warriors 'Didn't Make a Strong Push' to Acquire Lauri Markkanen; Reveals NBA Insider

Lauri Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz, securing his role as a franchise cornerstone. This extension includes $220 million in new money and increases his salary to $36 million for this season, a significant rise from the $18 million under his original contract.

Last season, the 27-year-old All-Star forward delivered impressive stats, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Jazz. His outstanding performance earned him the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2023.

The Golden State Warriors were frequently linked to trade discussions involving Markkanen before he finalized his extension with the Jazz. However, it seems the Warriors didn't aggressively pursue the deal.

"They didn't try that hard though," ESPN's Tim MacMahon told Brian Windhorst during Thursday's Hoop Collective podcast "They had discussions, but [Brandin] Podziemski was completely off the table.”

Windhorst revealed that the Warriors engaged in serious discussions about trading for both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason, even making offers, though they weren't sufficient to finalize any deals.

Since Markkanen is ineligible for a trade until six months after signing his extension, which extends beyond the February 6 trade deadline for the 2024-25 season, he won't be traded this year. If the Warriors still hope to acquire him, they'll have to wait until next summer.

The Warriors, aiming to build a championship contender around Stephen Curry, still possess trade assets. However, their current lineup of Curry, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson may not be strong enough to dominate the competitive Western Conference. The team might have to wait until closer to the February deadline to make any significant moves.

Meanwhile, Markkanen is content to stay with the Jazz. The Jazz, having set a high standard in the NBA trade market with their previous returns for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, continue to influence the market. Markkanen's decision to remain in Utah leaves many wondering who the next big-name player to become available will be.

