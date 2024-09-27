Warriors GM Clarifies Strategy Behind Not Overpaying for Paul George or Lauri Markkanen

The Golden State Warriors experienced an eventful summer, as they watched franchise legend Klay Thompson leave for the Dallas Mavericks and replaced him with several NBA veterans. The team pursued All-Star forwards Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, but no trade materialized. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. explained to reporters why they chose not to overpay for George or Markkanen.

“There’s no point in going all in just to be slightly above average... As a franchise, we’re probably as impatient as possible right now, given our time constraints. But there’s a fine line between impatience and recklessness,” he said.

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz demanded a hefty price from the Warriors for their star forwards. With the Warriors having lost Klay Thompson, these teams likely tried to capitalize by asking for more than what the Warriors were willing to offer, aiming to extract maximum value from a franchise that has struggled after two tough seasons.

Instead of taking on large contracts, the Warriors used their cap relief to sign role players, avoiding big-money deals during their first season outside the luxury tax in nearly a decade. Since both George and Markkanen are locked into long-term contracts with their respective teams, the Warriors will need to rely on their current roster's success. If that doesn't pan out, they may consider overpaying for another wing later this season.

The Warriors must bring in a star to pair with 36-year-old Stephen Curry if they want to stay competitive in the West this season. They failed to make the playoffs with Klay Thompson last season, and adding Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De'Anthony Melton likely won't improve the team enough to be a serious contender in the West. While they might finish higher than 10th, their ceiling seems to be a second-round exit at best.

Every team in the West is aiming for 50 wins this season to secure a playoff spot, as the Warriors became the best 10th seed in NBA history with 47 wins last season. In today’s NBA, Curry needs a co-star who can consistently score around 20 points per game. The Warriors currently lack that player.

The price for acquiring players like Paul George or Lauri Markkanen was too steep, leading the team to explore other options. However, if they need reinforcements mid-season, the cost for someone like Brandon Ingram may not be any lower. Making a trade always involves sacrificing value, but winning in the present carries huge benefits.

Including both Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga in a trade for either player should have been a deal-breaker, so the Warriors likely made the right decision. Trading for Markkanen would be understandable given his size, age, and scoring potential, but giving up that much for a 15-year veteran like George would have been questionable.

