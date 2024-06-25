Warriors GM Hints at Klay Thompson’s Contract Revival Amid Uncertain Future: ‘We Want Him Back’

Golden State Warriors fans received a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainty surrounding Klay Thompson's future with the team. General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. reiterated the organization's unwavering intention to bring back the sharpshooting guard to the team.

Thompson, who is heading to free agency from July 1, has been tight-lipped towards any strong interest in top franchises. While the cloud is still hazy over the Warriors, the bay area champions are not in a mood to let Thompson slip out.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Hints at Klay Thompson’s Contract Revival

Warriors General Manager, Dunleavy, took a decisive stance on the uncertain future of Klay Thompson's contract, hinting at a potential revival with the team. During the latest media interaction, he said, “We want him back. We’ve said that all along. Hopefully he’ll come back. But as far as the specifics and discussions and those types of things, I think it’s important to keep in-house.”

Dunleavy emphasized on keeping the potentially on-going negotiation between the Golden State and Klay private and assured the media of letting everyone know about the conclusion of all the ifs and if nots.

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding Thompson's impending free agency, Dunleavy pointed at the organization's strong desire to retain the services of the veteran player.

Warriors put two-year contract offer on the table for Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly presented a two-year contract offer to Klay Thompson as he approaches his impending free agency, as disclosed by ESPN's Tim MacMahon during a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective.

MacMahon pointed out that the duration of the proposed deal could hold significant importance for Thompson, suggesting that the length of the contract may carry equal weight to the monetary terms being discussed.

This move by the Warriors comes amidst earlier reports indicating that Thompson was seeking a contract extension lasting a minimum of three years, potentially marking a point of contention in the ongoing negotiations between the player and the team.

With Thompson currently in the window to engage in discussions with the Warriors before entering unrestricted free agency on June 30, his future with the franchise hangs in the balance.

Despite the existing contract offer on the table, reports suggest that substantial progress in negotiations is yet to unfold, raising the possibility that alternate suitors such as the Orlando Magic, who have shown "mutual interest," could emerge with competing offers for the veteran sharpshooter.

Should Thompson and the Warriors fail to align on the duration of the deal, there remains a looming prospect of the three-time NBA champion embarking on a new chapter in his career at the outset of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

