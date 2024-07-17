Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Opens Up on Klay Thompson's Departure After 13 Years: 'We'll Have to Kick His Ass'

In a candid interview with The Athletic, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob opened up about the deep bond he shares with Thompson and how he views their future relationship, despite the new competitive dynamic that will arise with Thompson now playing for a rival team. Lacob's reflections on Klay Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks recently included a mix of nostalgia and respect for the player who significantly contributed to the team's success over the past 13 years.



Lacob said, "Klay has been a crucial component of our team's identity and success." "His commitment, aptitude, and disposition have made a lasting impression on our company." Lacob shared a video message he sent to Thompson in which he showed respect by bowing, as a way of expressing his gratitude.



"It was my method of expressing how much he meant to us—not just in terms of titles and triumphs, but also as a person and a leader," Lacob said. "I wanted him to know that no matter where he plays, my feelings for him will always remain the same."



Balancing friendship and competition

Lacob highlighted that the camaraderie and basic respect that have grown between them over the years remain unaffected by Thompson's transfer to Dallas. He conveyed his optimism that their relationship will endure despite Thompson's professional change. "While there are rumors circulating about what caused him to leave, the reality is that our bond transcends basketball," Lacob stated. "I hope he feels the same way, because he will always be welcome in my life."



In response to a question on the competitive nature of professional basketball, Lacob stated that rivalries between the Warriors and Mavericks will unavoidably develop on the court. His tone was a mixture of earnestness and comedy when discussing the possibility of facing Thompson.

He said, "To be honest, thinking about it makes me a little teary-eyed." "After so many wonderful times together, we'll suddenly be on different sides. But it's only a little aspect of the game. Yes, we will need to strive to defeat him, but we also need to go out there and compete fiercely. However, that doesn't alter my opinion of him as a person.”

Lacob's observations regarding Thompson's exit highlight the intricacies of professional sports, where interpersonal connections frequently collide with intense rivalry. Lacob is confident that he and Thompson will be friends for the rest of their lives, even though their teams have changed. He grinned and continued, "Klay is just going to be in Dallas for a few years." "And we'll need to give him a hard time on the court. However, nothing changes off the court. He still is and always will be a vital member of the Warriors family.”



The impact of Klay Thompson’s legacy

When considering Thompson's history with the Warriors, Lacob emphasized the player's important contribution to the group's accomplishments, which included several titles and a plethora of memorable moments. According to Lacob, "Klay's contributions go beyond statistics and accolades. Everyone around him was motivated by his positive attitude and strong work ethic. Although we shall miss him, his influence will never fade.”



Lacob is thinking ahead and appreciating the past as the Warriors get ready for the new season without one of their major players. He said, "There are a lot of new faces and challenges ahead. However, we will continue to be guided by the foundation that guys like Klay helped construct. We appreciate everything Klay has done for this club and look forward to what is ahead.”



In his thoughts following Klay Thompson's trade to the Dallas Mavericks, Joe Lacob expresses gratitude for the player's accomplishments and optimism for their continued friendship. Lacob's thoughts serve as a moving reminder of the human side of athletics by striking a balance between the reality of professional competition and personal relationships.



As the Golden State Warriors look ahead to the future, they must adapt to life without one of their cornerstone players. Lacob expressed confidence in the team’s ability to remain competitive, even as they integrate new talent and adjust strategies.



