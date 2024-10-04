Warriors Pass on Bronny James at No. 52, Honor LeBron’s Wishes Despite Interest

On the second day of the draft, history was ready to be made. Teams had the chance to draft Bronny James and potentially attract his father, LeBron James, to their rosters in the future. However, due to the strong influence of his agent, Rich Paul, no team chose to make the move. That doesn’t mean none came close, though. The Golden State Warriors were especially prepared to take the chance.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors had the 19-year-old prospect on their draft board, even though they had never seen him in a workout. Bronny had only worked out with the Phoenix Suns and the team that eventually drafted him, the Lakers. Yet, his impressive shooting at the draft combine and his defensive intensity caught the Warriors' attention. What held them back? Ultimately, it was their respect for LeBron James.

The season before, the Warriors had attempted a major move at the trade deadline. On the advice of his close friend Draymond Green, Joe Lacob approached Rich Paul about a possible trade for LeBron James. That attempt was turned down. Drafting Bronny would have given them significant leverage. Even if not immediately, they could have eventually seen LeBron join the Bay Area to fulfill his "dream" and make history.

They couldn't act cruelly. Shelburne explains that the Warriors, who held the 52nd pick, chose to set aside their tempting hopes to honor James' wishes.

Bronny James faces immense pressure and responsibility this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, primarily because of his unique position as LeBron James' son. This connection brings heavy expectations from fans, media, and analysts, who will inevitably compare his performance to that of his father. As a rookie, Bronny must quickly adapt to the team’s dynamics and style of play while making positive contributions to the Lakers' success, especially in key moments.

LeBron’s presence offers both support and pressure; while he will likely guide Bronny through the challenges of the NBA, he also sets high standards his son is expected to meet. Moreover, Bronny will constantly be under media scrutiny, which could heighten the pressure he feels during games and practices. Managing this attention while staying focused on his development is essential for his growth as a player.

The James family legacy adds extra weight to Bronny’s performance, as fans are eager to see whether he can establish his own identity in the league. As part of the next generation of basketball talent, he faces heightened expectations that come with his role. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, his responsibilities will vary; he may need to step up in scoring or playmaking, particularly when key players are injured or underperforming.

