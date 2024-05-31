Warriors Plan to Target Jimmy Butler and Pair With Stephen Curry If Heat Star Becomes Available: Report

In the past, the Warriors consistently displayed aggression in response to roster uncertainties. The team is known for their significant move in signing Kevin Durant in 2016.

They also shocked fans last season when they swapped Chris Paul, a decision aimed at immediate victory and future cost-cutting.

Rumors hint at the Warriors showing interest in another star player. Anthony Slater from The Athletic foresees the Warriors joining the discussion should the Miami Heat decide to trade Jimmy Butler.

Butler, who has been with the Miami Heat for the last five seasons - making NBA Finals twice- is ostensibly seeking a maximum contract extension.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the Heat would comply. However, several other teams, keeping the Philadelphia 76ers in mind, are reportedly ready to compensate him handsomely if they can secure him via trade. The Warriors might be one of these potential suitors.

The narrative stands at a crossroads for the history of the Golden State Warriors. Despite securing four championships, the Warriors unexpectedly missed the playoffs.

For the first time, despite having a healthy trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, the Warriors faced defeat in their Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Admits LeBron James Wanted To Team Up With Luka Doncic While Sharing Possibility of Mavericks Move

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler acquisition and Warriors' financial challenges

Acquiring Butler would pose multiple challenges for the Warriors. The immediate obstacle is their current assets.

Golden State's promising young stars, Jonathan Kuminga, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, and Brandin Podziemski, have positional similarities with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro of the Heat.

The strict Stepien Rule limits the Warriors' ability to deal with their future first-round picks, leaving just the 2026 and 2028 picks freely tradable.

Balancing the financial aspect would also be complex. Although Andrew Wiggins' $26.3 million salary next season provides a decent starting point, it doesn’t reach anywhere near Butler's $48.8 million.

A possible solution involves converting part of Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million salary into a guaranteed amount for trade inclusion.

However, Heat, facing its luxury tax complications, may refrain from accepting Paul or Wiggins due to the existing guarantees in its contracts. The involvement of a third party might be necessary.

Even if the Warriors acquire Butler, they face ongoing years of luxury tax problems. Golden State will likely continue to pay Curry substantial amounts until his retirement, given his significance to the franchise. Green's contract isn’t overly extravagant, yet next season's $24 million isn’t a small sum.

Thompson remains a free agent, with the Warriors not known to have offered him a higher deal than the declined two-year, $48 million proposal from last season.

Payments to Butler, Curry, Thompson, and Green, while maintaining max contracts, will carry the Warriors further into tax implications, reflecting heavily on their repeater team status.

ALSO READ: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon's Brother, Drew Gordon, Dies in Car Accident at Age 33