Warriors Star Chris Paul Called One of ‘The Biggest Assholes’ by Former NBA Referee

Coaches and players often engage in heated discussions about officiating, but it's uncommon to hear referees share their candid views about players.

Bill Spooner, a former NBA official, recently gave his frank opinion on Chris Paul, the Warriors point guard who has a well-documented dispute with seasoned referee Scott Foster.

Spooner mentioned in an interview with The Athletic that questions often thrown his way include inquiries about who the "bad guys" are.

He asserted that throughout his three-decade-long career, 'Who are some of the tough guys, some of the bad guys?'" Spooner told The Athletic. "And when I tell them that Chris Paul, in my 32 years in the league, was one of the biggest assholes I ever dealt with, they say, 'Not Rasheed Wallace … or da-da-da?' Nope. Nothing like (Paul).

Paul, on his part, has not publicly commented on Spooner, but his distaste for Foster is widely recognized. Spooner remarked that this antagonism is not unusual, noting that there's always a referee who is universally disliked in every era.

A recent example of the conflict between Paul and Foster took place last November. In the last moments of the second quarter during the Warriors' 123-115 defeat by the Phoenix Suns, Foster gave Paul a set of swift technical fouls that led to his ejection.

Paul's comments post-game expressed his dislike for referees using technical fouls to communicate their points, suggesting the conflict with Foster was personal and known to the league.

His teammate, Draymond Green, had a contrasting view of Foster. He appreciates Foster's officiating, valuing the clear boundaries he sets during games.

Chris Paul's Dislike for Referee Foster Goes Beyond Basketball

This season unveiled Paul's apparent animosity for Foster after the referee expelled Chris from a Warriors vs. Suns game. Chaos ensued post-game, as players, including Stephen Curry, lambasted Foster for showing the veteran guard the exit.

This incident prompted CP3 to disclose that their conflict wasn't merely about basketball but was personal due to Foster's alleged disrespect towards Paul's son.

"A few years back, we had an incident, it's personal. The league is aware, everyone knows about it, meetings have been held, it involves my son. I have no issue with a ref speaking or saying anything, but don't use technicals to emphasize your point. This has been an ongoing issue.

I won’t risk getting fined by disclosing more. It is what it is at this moment," Paul revealed.

In an interview with The Athletic, Foster shared his version of the event. He traced the incident back to 2015 when Paul blocked Foster's car as the ref attempted to leave the then known as STAPLES Center after a Clippers game he had refereed. With his son accompanying him, Paul didn't move until Foster honked at them to clear the way.

In all likelihood, the relationship between Paul and Foster is beyond repair. To avoid tarnishing his rapport with other referees and jeopardizing his competitive prospects, Paul will probably delve into this matter publicly only after he retires.

