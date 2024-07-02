Warriors to Retire Klay Thomson’s No 11 Jersey as Acknowledgement of 13-Year Stint After Signing With Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors have officially bid farewell to one of their most beloved players, Klay Thompson, as he embarks on a new chapter with the Dallas Mavericks. After 13 remarkable seasons and four NBA championships with the Warriors, Thompson's departure marks the end of an era that will forever be cherished by fans and teammates alike.

Despite any animosity that may have surfaced during the negotiations, the Warriors displayed true class by announcing their intention to retire Thompson's No. 11 jersey and honor his legacy at the Chase Center.

Warriors to retire Klay Thompson’s jersey no. 11 in his honor

As the Warriors announced plans to retire Thompson's No. 11 jersey, they acknowledged his pivotal role in shaping the Warriors' recent dynasty alongside other revered franchise icons.

Despite his departure to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal, where he secured a three-year, $50 million contract, Thompson's legacy as a Warriors legend remains etched in NBA history.

In recent years, injuries had plagued Thompson, notably hindering his on-court presence during pivotal seasons. The torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2019-20 campaign was followed by a torn Achilles, limiting his appearances in the subsequent seasons.

Despite these setbacks, Thompson's impact as a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and four-time NBA champion speaks volume of his talent and his significant contributions to the Warriors' unprecedented success.

Klay Thompson signs 3-year - $50 Million deal with Mavericks

Klay Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal marks the end of his 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors. The decision to join the Mavericks was influenced by the opportunity to compete for a fifth title with the Western Conference champions.

The deal also involved a multiteam sign-and-trade arrangement, with Mavericks guard/forward Josh Green heading to the Charlotte Hornets and two second-round picks going to the Warriors.

Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman, negotiated the deal with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and VP Michael Finley. Despite the allure of the Lakers, Thompson chose the Mavericks due to financial advantages and the team's recent success in the NBA Finals.

His departure from the Warriors was expected as contract discussions and fluctuating roles strained his relationship with the franchise. Thompson's departure follows a season where he averaged 17.9 points, his lowest since 2012-13.

Thompson leaves behind a storied legacy with the Warriors, having been part of a trio with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that achieved significant success on the court. The Warriors expressed gratitude towards Thompson for his contributions and mentioned plans to retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center.

