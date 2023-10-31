Warriors win hosting rights to 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, first Bay area team in 23 years to host the game: Report

The Golden State Warriors' home turf, the Chase Center in San Francisco, has been selected by the National Basketball Association as the host for the 2025 All-Star Game and related events, as per a source close to the situation.

While the final decision is yet to be made public, an unofficial agreement has been established for the All-Star weekend celebrations, added the source, who chose to remain anonymous. Further details, including the compensation for union staff members working at the arena, are still under negotiation.

Both NBA and team officials were not immediately available to comment on the matter. The next All-Star Game is set for Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.

The Golden State Warriors, under the leadership of Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, have procured victories both on and off the field, bagging four championships since Stephen Curry, their high-scoring point guard, came on board in 2009.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced the Warriors will be awarded a new professional women's basketball team, which is set to start playing in 2025.

The Warriors and the yet-to-be-announced women's team are both headquartered at the Chase Center. The NBA All-Star Game was last hosted in the Bay Area in 2000, back when the Warriors were based in Oakland.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game returns to East vs. West

This week, the NBA announced two significant changes for the 2024 All-Star Game that will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The alterations will revert the game to its former setting.

Instead of team captains choosing the players, the game will go back to the East versus West configuration. The final quarter will not be played with a set end goal but will follow the conventional format of four 12-minute quarters.

As the NBA commends basketball's strong Indiana connection, the 73rd All-Star Game will see both the traditional East versus West clash and a classic scoring system with four 12-minute periods.

The NBA added in a statement that the voting process to choose the All-Stars would remain unchanged, with 12 players being selected from each conference.

From the inaugural All-Star Game in 1951 through 2017, the NBA followed an East versus West setup. After a 192-182 final score in 2017, the league decided to change the format to enhance the game's competitiveness, which many fans considered to have become an uninspiring event.

