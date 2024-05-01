Was Alexander Volkanovski Offered Rematch With Ilia Topuria for Featherweight Championship at UFC 305?

Alexander Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time. He was the UFC featherweight champion for almost five years. This year at UFC 298, undefeated Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria ended Alexander Volkanovski's reign as champion.

The Great is not a person who can't overcome losses; he is back at the factory sharpening his weapons to avenge his loss and retain his lost UFC featherweight championship. Many fans and mixed martial arts experts believe Alexander Volkanovski will get an instant rematch against Ilia Topuria.

UFC is set to host an event in Alexander Volkanovski's home country, Australia. UFC 305 will take place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. There were some rumors Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski would be part of the UFC 305 card.

According to some previous reports, Ilia Topuria was offered a match against Alexander Volkanovksi at UFC 305. Topuria rejected the offer. He even revealed he was a champion and asked why he would defend his championship in his opponent's hometown.

Recently, Alexander Volkanovski gave an interview to MainEventTV, where he was asked if he was offered a match at UFC 305 against Ilia Topuria. Alexander Volkanovski revealed he was not offered a fight at UFC 305, and even if he doesn't want to return soon to the octagon, he aims to return after October.

Ilia Topuria Rejects Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for Fighting This Fighter

Ilia Topuria is the current UFC champion, and he will defend his championship this year. Two top favorites to compete for his championship are Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Ilia gave an interview to Webpositer, where he revealed he wants to face Brain Ortega instead of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Ilia expressed, "If the BMF belt is not on the line, the only thing that makes it relevant, I would first give Volkanovski the opportunity for a rematch. Before that, I would fight Brian Ortega, who was much closer to finishing Volkanovski in one fight than Max did in three."

"Brain Ortega always puts his face in there, and he fights. He has won his last fight, he has several good victories. Would I like to go ahead against him, of course, I would, because right now, it's like who but him."

