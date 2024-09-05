Was Bill Belichick Ever Married? All About Patriots' Ex-Head Coach’s Relationship History Before Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Yes, Bill Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. During their marriage, they had three children and were actively involved in their lives as they pursued their own endeavors in sports and careers. His family life and relationships have been a significant part of his personal journey alongside his successful career in football.

Belichick and Clarke’s daughter Amanda played lacrosse at Wesleyan University and later became the head women's lacrosse coach at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts in July 2015.

Their son Stephen played lacrosse and football at Rutgers University and served as an assistant coach with the Patriots. Another son, Brian, is also an assistant coach with the Patriots. After his marriage to Debby ended in 2006, Belichick entered into a relationship with Linda Holliday, who was the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. This relationship with Linda ended in 2023.

Belichick has been in the news for his new girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Hudson is a 24-year-old former competitive cheerleader. The couple's relationship began to make headlines in January 2023 after meeting on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021.

Their romance became more public when they were seen together in public, ultimately leading to Belichick confirming his split with long-term girlfriend Linda Holliday in September 2023. An interesting detail, shared by Hudson's former classmate with TMZ Sports, was that Belichick signed an autograph for her, expressing gratitude for "giving me a course on logic."

Advertisement

The age difference between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson is quite significant, with Hudson being 48 years younger than the 72-year-old Belichick. This age gap has captured widespread attention since news of their relationship emerged.

Hudson graduated from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. She also participated in the Miss Maine USA pageant, representing the town of Hancock and placing as the first runner-up. Despite the age difference, the couple seems to share a connection that has brought them into the public eye.

Before his relationship with Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006 and was in a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday from 2007 to 2023.

Belichick has made a surprising entry into the realm of social media by joining Instagram. This unexpected move comes after Bill Belichick’s years of feigning ignorance about social media and its platforms, a tactic employed during press conferences.

Advertisement

In a video posted on his newly launched Instagram account, Belichick humorously referenced his past ignorance of social media, making light of his previous ‘search’ for platforms like ‘Snapface.’

His recent endeavors have not only seen him embrace social media but also expand his involvement in the media, as he recently joined Mike Tannenbaum's 33rd team as a strategic advisor. This move is particularly noteworthy considering Tannenbaum's history as the General Manager of the Jets during the Spygate controversy 17 years ago, adding another layer of interest to Belichick's evolving media portfolio.