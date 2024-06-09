Was Brittney Griner Really Caught Shirtless Playing Basketball in Pool? Exploring Viral Resurfaced Video

The recent viral resurfacing of a video allegedly showcasing WNBA superstar Brittney Griner shirtless while playing basketball in a pool has sparked intense debate and speculation online.

The video, which gained traction once again on social media platforms, has raised questions about Griner's gender identity and sparked discussions around her physique and voice.

While the authenticity of the video and whether it actually features Brittney Griner remains unclear, it has reignited controversies and unwarranted scrutiny surrounding her gender expression.

Despite Griner's unequivocal identity as a woman and her prominent presence in the LGBTQ+ community, some individuals have exploited the video to propagate unfounded claims and discriminatory remarks.

The topic was discussed earlier when Alexander Sheppard tweeted questioning Griner’s identity around March this year.

Also Read: Jrue Holiday Extends Support to Jason Kidd’s Opinion on Jaylen Brown as Celtics’ ‘Best Player’: 'I Don’t Think He’s Lying'

Brittney Griner earlier addressed the controversy

As per ESPN's report from 2015, Brittney Griner opened up about her struggles leading to her gender identity and the mistreatment right from her school days.

In her conversation, she said, "When I was younger, I definitely got picked on for my size and my voice, which has always been deep. I never wanted to speak up in class. I didn't want to hear myself; I hated the way I sounded. I couldn't listen. They teased me about everything, my different voice, my stature, my chest."

Advertisement

Griner, who was earlier married to basketball player Glory Johnson, further added: ""I've always been flat-chested. I remember around sixth or seventh grade the 'cool girls' would reach out and touch my chest: 'Yep, nothing.' I felt like less than a person. It was crazy. I felt frozen. That was one of the worst things they could do."

Also Read: Dan Hurley or JJ Redick? Insider Reveals if Lakers Have Spoken With LeBron James About Next Head Coach