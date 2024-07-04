Was Chael Sonnen's Account Hacked? Former UFC Star Accuses Dana White Of Taking 'Millions Of Dollars' From Him In NSFW Rant

UFC Hall Of Famer Chael Sonnen recently went on a tirade about Dana White. He accused the president of being biased towards certain fighters. He also spoke about his money getting robbed by the 54-year-old, along with other older fighters.

Dana White was far from the last victim targeted by Chael Sonnen. The American Gangster went after Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Jon Jones in the rant. Although he went on to delete these tweets, this was quite an unforgettable tirade.

Chael Sonnen slams Dana White in angry social media tirade

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen is a well-documented trash-talking legend. Following his retirement, he works as an analyst and often uploads videos of himself on his YouTube channel, critiquing fights. The American Gangster does not hold back when it comes to his thoughts on certain topics.

Recently, Sonnen went on a rampant X (formerly Twitter) tirade, taking shots at Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones. Although he went after these fighters, his main focus was on the UFC’s president, Dana White.

It is important to note that these series of posts are possibly hacked. Although there are no confirmations or denials from Sonnen’s side, these posts were quickly deleted by him.

Chael accuses Dana White of investing a lot of money in Israel Adesanya. He expressed that the money could have been invested in fighters that were better than The Last Stylebender.

“Izzy made more money than fighters who are better than him just because of Dana's bias,” wrote Chael Sonnen. Referring to the UFC as “money hungry,” he believed White took money from fighters like he did from him.

He claimed White took “millions of dollars” from fighters like him and Nate Diaz. This series of posts immediately went viral on X. This also led to heavyweight champion Jon Jones blocking the American Gangster’s account.

Fans are unsure if Chael Sonnen’s account was hacked. Although there are no confirmations as of now, he has not withdrawn his statements regarding the matter.

Chael Sonnen desires to fight Jorge Masvidal for his next fight

Chael Sonnen recently went head-to-head against former rival Anderson Silva in a boxing match. The fight ended in a draw and left the contenders disappointed. However, The American Gangster is eyeing another boxing fight against this UFC star.

Chael Sonnen called out Jorge Masvidal on his show. He reveals that they are negotiating a fight for October 2024. He also claimed he was protected by security guards at UFC 299 after Gamebred threatened him.

He expressed that it hurt his ego when he had to be protected from Gamebred. Sonnen claimed he took a step back from fighting Jorge Masvidal after it was announced he was facing Nate Diaz.

Chael Sonnen is willing to postpone his fight against Jorge Masvidal. The American Gangster is predicted to beat Gamebred whenever they step into the ring. Although the date is currently unknown, the MMA veteran desires to fight Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated rematch. After their first fight ended in an anti-climactic fashion, fans expressed their desire to witness the violence both fighters plan on delivering this time around.