Was Conor McGregor’s Pinky Toe Injury Enough to Pull Out From the Fight? Find Out

Did Conor McGregor overreact by pulling out of UFC 303 over a pinky toe injury? Some fans think so. But what does a sports medicine expert say about it? Dr. Brian Sutterer has analyzed the X-ray and his insights might surprise you.

Is such a small injury really enough to stop a fighter known for his toughness? McGregor's decision has sparked debate, but understanding the medical facts could change your opinion. How severe must an injury be to justify such a withdrawal?

Doc says Conor McGregor's broken toe was no joke

Dr. Brian Sutterer, a respected sports medicine specialist, recently examined Conor McGregor’s X-ray and shared his insights in a YouTube video. According to Dr. Sutterer, McGregor’s decision to withdraw from UFC 303 due to a broken pinky toe is medically justified. He stated, “Was this an injury warranted of McGregor withdrawing? Yeah, I think so. Absolutely.”

Transitioning from the general notion of a pinky toe injury to its specific impact on an elite athlete, Dr. Sutterer explained that while the fracture might not drastically affect mobility like a major toe injury would, it still poses significant challenges.

He said, “It’s not a fracture that’s going to have that drastic of an effect on your mobility compared to a great toe or a big toe fracture where you’re pushing off and you’re putting a lot more weight through it.”

However, the injury’s implications extend beyond mere mobility. Dr. Sutterer highlighted that such injuries could severely disrupt an athlete’s training regimen and overall performance.

Why McGregor made the right call

“But it’s enough of a thing that’s going to affect and throw off your ability to, one, continue your training and keep up your cardio, but then two, feel confident with your footwork, especially when you’re dealing with an athlete who’s coming back from a broken leg. You’re gonna have a lower threshold for being affected by an injury.”

Despite some fans downplaying the severity of a pinky toe injury, Dr. Sutterer emphasized the broader context of McGregor’s career. He pointed out, “So, yes, it’s a pinky toe. I’m sure he’s gonna get all kinds of hate online about withdrawing because of a broken pinky toe.”

He added, “But as pinky toe fractures go, that’s a pretty good one. And again, when you’re coming back at that stage where if you win, you potentially get a title shot. If you lose, you’re kind of spiraling around in this mediocrity level of competition.”

Dr. Sutterer’s conclusion reinforces the prudence of McGregor’s decision. He asserted, “I would not go into it with any sort of level of compromise in foot. At this stage, it would not have been healed for the upcoming UFC fight against Chandler, so he would be going into it with a broken toe. And it doesn’t matter with the result if there was a toe fracture or not.”

When Conor revealed the details , he was met with a lot of criticism, but this analysis from the doctor can give the fans a little explanation of why he pulled out.

Was McGregor right to prioritize his long-term health, or should he have pushed through the injury?