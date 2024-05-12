Was Dustin Poirier Arrested at the Age of Ten After a Street Fight?

Dustin Poirier is one of the toughest fighters in the UFC. His path to stardom, from humble beginnings in Louisiana to global superstardom, is truly an inspiring story for Diamond fans.

The American fighter once spoke about his experience in juvenile detention when he was ten. Poirier claimed to have participated in several street fights at a young age, eventually becoming a UFC superstar.

Dustin Poirier’s Childhood Street Fight That Got Him Arrested

Being one of the most successful fighters in the UFC, Dustin Poirier has worked his way up from a tough upbringing. In an interview with TalkSport, Poirier spoke of his childhood.

The fighter talked about his life as a troubled youngster who involved himself in a lot of unauthorized fights.

The Former Interim Lightweight Champion narrated an anecdote of the infamous street fight that got him arrested at the age of ten.

“I was in a lot of street fights when I was younger,” said Poirier. He touched on his early fighting days and revealed himself to have felt ‘calm in the chaos.’ It was no surprise that the American fighter was always good at throwing hands. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“I went to juvenile detention around my freshman year, and things just got complicated,” claimed Diamond. The Louisiana native spoke on the incident where he knocked a fifteen-year-old’s teeth out when he was ten.

Advertisement

Following this incident, the fighter was put into juvenile detention. However, this failed to stop Diamond as he enrolled himself at The Gladiator’s Academy, a boxing gym where Poirier started his life as an MMA fighter.

After his dominant victory over Benoit Saint-Denis, Dustin Poirier was lauded by fans as being worthy of a title shot. As the recent news of his headliner against Islam Makhachev has come to fruition, fans look forward to the warfare.

Also read: Will Dustin Poirier Retire After the Islam Makhachev UFC 302 Lightweight Championship Fight? Details Inside

Charles Oliveira Gives Prediction on Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev

Dustin, ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, is scheduled to take on Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Although the American contender is the underdog, he looks to dominate the Russian in the much-anticipated bout.

Fellow lightweight contender Charles Oliveira recently predicted the fight would favor the Russian. Do Bronx, who has faced Makhachev in the octagon, anticipated the champion dominating Diamond at UFC 302.

“He’s [Dustin Poirier] facing a guy who plays the game with everyone, which is to take down,” said Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian contender revealed to have immense respect for Diamond and admires his resilient fighting style.

Advertisement

“I think Islam is not stupid. He won’t want to trade against Poirier,” said Oliveira. Widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the UFC, Diamond’s skills are unmatched. The Brazilian contender predicts the champion to go for the takedown rather than strike in the bout.

Charles Oliveira is set to be the backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Although the Brazilian contender’s loss against Arman Tsarukyan was a step back, he is predicted to redeem himself soon.