Was Imane Khelif Really Born Male? Exploring Viral Trend

Multiple controversies have surrounded the Paris Olympics 2024, starting with the opening parody segment of The Last Supper. Now, another controversy at the Paris Olympics 2024 is making headlines and creating a huge buzz and debate worldwide. It all started with a clash between Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini in the 66kg division.

Imane Khelif won the fight in just 46 seconds as her opponent, Angela Carini, injured her nose and refused to continue the fight.

The problem with Imane Kheli's winning was that many felt her participation in women's boxing at the Olympics 2024 was invalid, as she failed the gender eligibility test last year and was terminated from the world championship last year.

Fans are raising questions about the Olympic Federation's ability after allowing Imane Khelif even though they knew she had already failed the gender eligibility test.

According to a report by Reuters, Imane Khelif failed her IBA’s gender eligibility test, which does not allow boxers with XY chromosomes to compete in the women's division.

According to a report by SportsKeeda, Imane Khelif has DSD (Disorders of s*x development); an individual with the condition has an imbalance in reproductive parts, genes, and hormones. Individuals like Imane Khelif are raised as females. Still, they possess male testosterone and XY chromosomes in their body due to the condition, and their body use it accordingly.

Generally, testosterone boosts the power of males, which could give her an edge over an average female competing in combat, especially in boxing. In this game, power could play a very vital role. According to the report by NBC, Imane Khelif has never publicly identified herself as transgender or intersex.

Famous people worldwide are openly criticizing the Olympic Federation for allowing Imane Khelif to compete in women's boxing at the Olympics, knowing that she has already failed the IBA gender eligibility test in the past.

Logan Paul tweeted the picture from the boxing match between Imane and Angela Carin and expressed his disappointment, “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes; a biological man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Jake Paul commented on the boxing match, “ This is sickening. This is a travesty. It doesn’t matter what you believe. This is wrong and dangerous.”



Former Olympic medalist and women’s boxing champion Claressa Gwoat Shields, who has been very vocal about this issue, expressed her anger and tweeted, “Just did an interview with FoxNews about this! And I’m taking a stand! Women should fight against women, men fight against men, and transgenders fight against transgenders! This is ridiculous, and I’m heartbroken for the women boxers at the Olympics.”

Angela Carini herself was seen as broken and expressed how she felt about her loss while she was crying, “I have never been hit so hard in my life. It’s up to the IOC to judge.”

There is much anger worldwide concerning the boxing match between Angela Carini and Imane Khelif; famous people worldwide have come forward and raised questions against the Olympic Federation regarding women's boxing matches that cannot be mentioned in a single article.

What do you think about the boxing match between Angela Carini and Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics 2024? Was it a fair fight, or should the Olympic federation re-examine its rule book and make necessary changes?

