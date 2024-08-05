Was Jimmy or Jey Uso Scheduled to Return with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024: Report

SummerSlam 2024 ended with a bang when former WWE Undisputed Champion and Original Tribal Chief made his shocking return at the main event match of Solo Siko vs. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes ‘Bloodline Rule Match’ and launched an attack on Solo Sikoa, who crowned himself the new Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' absence.

There are now rumors and speculation on the internet that Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso was planning to return alongside Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024. Still, the plans were altered the moment Jacob Fatu allegedly got injured after splashing on Cody Rhodes from the top rope on the announcer's table and was unable to move. Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes broke character for a few seconds to check on Jacob Fatu.

A report by Fightful Select has presented a proper report clarifying the ongoing rumor that Jey Uso, or Jimmy Uso, was to be scheduled to return alongside Roman Reigns to handle the business with Jacob Fatu while Roman Reigns takes Solo Sikoa out.

Fightful Select revealed, “Contrary to speculation online, there was never a plan or an audible called from an original plan to feature Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso in the match."

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SummerSlam 2024: What Does 'OTC' Stand For?

Advertisement

WWE fanatics are even concerned about the health of Jacob Fatu. During the post-SummerSlam 2024 press conference, Triple H was asked about Jacob Fatu and other superstars on the card.

Triple H revealed Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul are a bit banged up and are under the medical team's care, where they are examined to determine whether they are injured.

Triple H stated, “Unfortunately, Jacob Fatu got a little bit banged up in that last match. The only two real Logan's (Paul) a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob's a little banged up. I'll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully, nothing serious, but it was bugging him a little bit, the leg, so we'll see where he is."

Before Roman Reigns’s return at WWE SummerSlam 2024, The Main Event Jey Uso expressed his will to reunite with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to reform their OG Bloodline.

Advertisement

While talking to SportsIllstrator before SummerSlam 2024, Jey Uso said, “Whenever Roman (Reigns) comes back, that’s going to be lit. I can’t wait for the return of The Bloodline.”

The reunion of the OG Bloodline, which includes Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and even Sami Zayn, is inevitable. Down the line, OG Bloodline and New Bloodline will lock horns. Most likely, they will square off in a WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames 2024.

Who knows? This year at Survivor Series WarGames 2024, The Rock will make his WWE return and shock the world after he reveals he is the one behind the fall of Bloodline. He motivated Solo Sikoa to turn on Roman Reigns and send reinforcements, and finally, he is back to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Do you see this coming in the future, and what are your thoughts on the OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline WarGames match? Comment down

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns’s Special Edition WWE Championship from SummerSlam 2024 Sells Out in Just Two Hours