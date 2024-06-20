Was Jon Jones Afraid of Francis Ngannou? Find Out Dana White’s Surprising Response

In a recent chat with Shannon Sharpe, Dana White made a bold claim. Was Jon Jones really afraid of Francis Ngannou? The much-anticipated fight never happened. But why?

Francis Ngannou left the UFC after contract negotiations fell apart. Despite efforts, the deal couldn't be sealed. Fans were left disappointed. Was it fear or just business? Dana White thinks he knows the answer. He spoke candidly about it on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

White insists they did everything to make the fight happen. Yet, the fight remains a tantalizing "what if" in UFC history. Curious about Dana’s surprising take?

Jon Jones the 'Baddest Ever'?

Diving into the heart of the matter during his interview with Shannon Sharpe, Dana White passionately discussed the intricacies surrounding the failed Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou matchup. The conversation pivoted on whether fear played a part in the collapse of this heavyweight clash. White's response was emphatic and straightforward, reflecting his characteristic bluntness.

"No, because we did everything in our power to try and make that Jon Jones fight. And it is what it is," White stated when asked if he regretted how negotiations with Ngannou unfolded.

He then addressed the elephant in the room: was Jon Jones, the legendary fighter who dominated the light heavyweight division, actually afraid of stepping into the octagon with Ngannou? "Not only is Jon Jones not afraid of Francis, Jon Jones is the baddest fighter to ever live in any combat sport," White declared.

Did Ngannou duck the fight with Jones?

He continued, bolstering his claim with a recap of Jones’s performance after a lengthy absence from the sport. "Then he goes out for three years, comes back, and beats Ciryl Gane like that, easily. In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis. One hundred percent."

White suggested that the real hesitation might have lain with Ngannou. "Francis didn’t want to fight Jon Jones. There's nothing for him to prove now. He already moved up to heavyweight and walked through. Francis Ngannou barely made it through Ciryl Gane."

This exchange sheds a glaring spotlight on the complex dynamics of fight negotiations. It hints at undercurrents of strategic decisions and possibly even reluctance on Ngannou’s part, as per White's perspective. Yet, it leaves us pondering the multitude of what-ifs that continue to fascinate MMA fans worldwide.

