Was Josh Giddey with minor Liv Cook for only one night? More details emerge amid ongoing underage scandal

Trigger Warning: This article has references to dating a minor.

A scandal has engulfed Josh Giddey, the shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, centering around claims of an illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Recent reports suggest it was a brief encounter rather than a full-fledged relationship. At the time, Giddey was under the impression that the girl, with whom he allegedly had a one-night stand, was 19.

He immediately cut ties upon discovering the following day that she was not of legal age, according to Code Sports reports.

The girl reportedly misled Giddey about her age, allegedly claiming to be 15 rather than 19.

She had even gained access to a nightclub restricting entry to individuals over 18, as reported by The New York Post, which would have reasonably led Giddey to believe she was an adult.

Giddey has not addressed these allegations or confirmed any relationship with the girl. It should be noted that these are allegations, and no proof has been provided at this point.

The NBA and the Newport Beach Police Department in California are currently investigating Giddey. The incident occurred in Oklahoma, where the age of consent is 16, compared to California's legal age of 18.

Josh Giddey's controversial social media posts and silence

Giddey, a Boomers superstar, is in his third season of a four-year, $41 million rookie agreement with the Thunder, and his outstanding NBA performance so far implies that he could demand a significant pay raise for his next contract.

The controversy involving Giddey originated from pictures and videos shared on social media that showed the Australian player with a young lady. In one of such images, a shirtless Giddey appears standing behind the lady.

Videos exhibit Giddey purportedly conversing with the woman's brother, with statements like, “I’m here with your beautiful sister."

In a separate video, Giddey, with the woman standing in the background outside a club, says, "What’s up, my man? We’re at the front of the club, me and my girl, about to head back to mine.”

Giddey has only once interacted with the media after the social media posts, remarking, "I understand the question, obviously, but there is no further comment right now.”

Pressed further, he responded, "I get the question, guys. I understand you guys want to know about it. But, just for now, I don't have anything to say.”

Despite the controversy, Giddey has continued his contributions to OKC, being an integral part of the Thunder's starting lineup in every match this season.

